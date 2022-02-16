Department of Education approves debt relief for students misled by colleges

The Biden administration will erase $415 million of student debt for almost 16,000 borrowers who were misled by their colleges, the Department of Education announced Wednesday.

Why it matters: These borrower defense discharges are the first to go to students who attended a university that is still operating, per the press release.

"This is an important step because to date, all other discharges have come after institutions closed," James Kvaal, the undersecretary of education, said on a call with reporters Wednesday afternoon.

The big picture: The borrowers receiving debt relief attended DeVry University, the ITT Technical Institute and other schools.

The move is based on three new findings, as well as a finding from January and previous findings, per Kvaal.

The debt is being forgiven under the Borrower Defense to Repayment policy, which allows students who were defrauded by their college to seek debt relief.

State of play: Roughly 1,800 former DeVry University students will receive about $71.7 million in full borrower defense discharges after the Education Department found that from 2008 to 2015 the school "repeatedly misled prospective students" about graduates' job placement rates, per the press release.