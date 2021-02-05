Sign up for our daily briefing

Pentagon to deploy over 1,000 troops to support mass vaccination sites

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin with National Guard troops on Capitol Hill. Photo: Manuel Balce Ceneta-Pool/Getty Images

The Defense Department will send more than 1,000 active-duty military personnel to support mass coronavirus vaccination sites in states across the country, the White House COVID-19 response team announced on Friday.

Why it matters: The Pentagon approved a request from FEMA to provide military assistance for five vaccination centers as part of an effort to meet President Biden’s goal of vaccinating 100 million people (with at least one dose) within his first 100 days in office.

Between the lines: FEMA's full request was for 10,000 troops to be deployed to 100 mass vaccination sites. It's unclear if or when this will happen.

Details: The first contingent of troops will arrive in California "within the next ten days to begin operations there around Feb. 15, with additional vaccination missions soon to follow," White House coronavirus adviser Andy Slavitt announced at a press briefing.

  • The military will eventually seek to administer as many as 450,000 vaccines a day, according to CNN.
  • The DOD will provide a press briefing Friday afternoon with more details.

The big picture: Slavitt also announced that "six more companies will surge manufacturing of at-home test kits, with the goal of — by summer — having millions of Americans being able to access at-home tests."

The bottom line: The Biden administration is engaging in a "whole-of-government" campaign to curb the coronavirus pandemic and get the country on the path to normalcy.

Axios
Updated 18 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Health: LGBTQ Americans at heightened risk for severe coronavirus symptoms, CDC says — ER visits for mental health, overdoses rose during pandemic — Coronavirus cases are falling all across the country.
  2. Vaccine: Polling suggests vaccinating kids for COVID isn't very popular — Moderna CEO says company needs to adapt with coronavirus variants.
  3. Politics: Poll: Majority of Americans support $1.9 trillion COVID relief package.
  4. States: Wisconsin governor issues new mask mandate after state GOP kills previous order.
  5. World: Canada accepts vaccines from COVAX despite bilateral deals — U.K. to test mixing COVID-19 vaccines in world-first trial.
  6. Sports: Over 500 Australian Open tennis players and staff isolate after COVID case.
Orion Rummler
18 hours ago - Health

LGBTQ Americans at heightened risk for severe coronavirus symptoms, CDC says

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that the coronavirus pandemic disproportionately affects LGBTQ Americans compared to their straight peers, per an analysis released Thursday.

Why it matters: The report is one of the agency's first public examinations of how the coronavirus is affecting LGBTQ people, and comes amid an information drought as advocates take the reins on gathering data.

Shawna Chen
Updated 19 hours ago - Health

Wisconsin governor issues new mask mandate after state GOP kills previous order

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers. Photo: Morry Gash-Pool via Getty Images

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) on Thursday issued a new statewide mask mandate almost immediately after the state Legislature voted to repeal his previous order.

Why it matters: Evers' attempts to combat COVID-19 have faced pushback from Republicans since early in the pandemic. Even with a new order, the Legislature could again vote to repeal the mask requirement.

