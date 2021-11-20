Sign up for our daily briefing

Denver suburb agrees to pay $15 million settlement to Elijah McClain's family

Photo: Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

The Denver suburb of Aurora agreed to pay a $15 million settlement to the family of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who died in 2019 after officers put him in a chokehold and paramedics injected him with ketamine, AP reports.

What they're saying: "The money is just the world’s way of saying, ‘We’re sorry,’ but it’s not going to help me heal the hole in my heart," said Sheneen McClain, McClain's mother, per AP.

  • "No amount of money can change what happened or erase the pain and heartbreak experienced by the family over his loss," said Aurora City Manager Jim Twombly.
  • Twombly, along with other Aurora officials, said the settlement was a crucial step in order to regain community trust, per AP.

Catch up quick: Last month, it was announced that a settlement had been reached between Aurora and the McClain family.

Flashback: McClain's mother filed a lawsuit in August 2020, a year after McClain's death.

  • Three police officers and two paramedics were charged in connection to McClain's death with manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide.

McClain, a massage therapist who played his violin for cats in a rescue shelter, suffered cardiac arrest following the confrontation with law enforcement and was declared brain dead.

  • His last words were caught on police camera footage: "I’m an introvert, and I’m just different," AP notes.

Shawna Chen
2 hours ago - Sports

WTA asks U.S. ambassador to China for 'urgent' help in finding missing tennis star

China's Peng Shuai in a women's doubles semi-final match at the Kunming Open tennis tournament on April 27, 2019. Photo: STR/AFP via Getty Images

China's ambassador to the United States should assist in "bringing about a satisfactory result" in regards to the missing tennis player Peng Shuai, Women's Tennis Association CEO Steve Simon wrote in a letter dated Friday.

Why it matters: Peng has not been seen in public since she accused China's former vice premier of sexual assault earlier this month. Tennis authorities have called for a full investigation into the allegations by the two-time Grand Slam doubles champion.

Marina E. Franco (Noticias Telemundo)
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

The beauty industry overlooks rising Latina demand

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Latinas are a growing segment in the beauty and self-care industries, outspending non-Hispanic buyers in the past few years.

Why it matters: Many companies have yet to market to them, while brands aimed at Latinas or have Latina founders struggle to attract investors.

Axios
3 hours ago

Axios AM Deep Dive: America's great reset

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The turmoil over the 2020 presidential election isn't over. It could resurface in new ways in 2022 and 2024, as we explore in this Axios AM Deep Dive on voting and democracy, led by Axios managing editors David Nather and Margaret Talev.

