Senate Democrats’ fundraising firewall

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Individual Senate Democrats are heading toward this fall's midterms in a strong position, at least cash-wise — outraising their respective challengers in key states.
Why it matters: Many other metrics portend doom for the party. Raising lots of money, and the messaging it propels, is among the Democrats' best hope for protecting their vulnerable seats.
Driving the news: Monday was the final day for campaigns to file their 2021 fourth-quarter and yearly fundraising totals.
- The candidate-by-candidate numbers will be key because the National Republican Senatorial Committee out-fundraised the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee during 2021.
- The NRSC raised $104.8 million to the DSCC's $91.2 million.
The details: Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), who has a history of being a strong fundraiser, faces a crowded Republican primary field.
- It includes businessman Jim Lamon; the state's attorney general, Mark Brnovich; and Thiel Capital executive Blake Masters. Lamon is primarily self-funded.
- Last year, Masters outraised Brnovich, considered his closest primary rival, taking in $1.38 million.
New Hampshire's Senate primary field is still forming after Republican Gov. Chris Sununu declined the bid for national office.
But Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) broke a record, raising the most money in the fourth quarter by a Granite State Senate candidate during a non-election year.
- She took in $3.1 million.
In Georgia, Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) announced last week his campaign had raised $9.8 million during the last quarter of 2021.
- That tally nearly doubled the $5.4 million his Republican challenger, Herschel Walker, announced raising earlier the same day.
And in Nevada, former attorney general Adam Laxalt is the presumed GOP front-runner to take on Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) in the general election.
- Cortez Masto reported raising $3.3 million, while Laxalt said he'd raised $1.4 million.
- Nonetheless, Nevada Republicans remain hopeful since Laxalt has managed to unite both wings of the GOP.