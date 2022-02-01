Sign up for our daily briefing

Senate Democrats' fundraising firewall

Sarah Mucha
Data: Campaign press releases; Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios

Individual Senate Democrats are heading toward this fall's midterms in a strong position, at least cash-wise — outraising their respective challengers in key states.

Why it matters: Many other metrics portend doom for the party. Raising lots of money, and the messaging it propels, is among the Democrats' best hope for protecting their vulnerable seats.

Driving the news: Monday was the final day for campaigns to file their 2021 fourth-quarter and yearly fundraising totals.

  • The candidate-by-candidate numbers will be key because the National Republican Senatorial Committee out-fundraised the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee during 2021.
  • The NRSC raised $104.8 million to the DSCC's $91.2 million.

The details: Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), who has a history of being a strong fundraiser, faces a crowded Republican primary field.

  • It includes businessman Jim Lamon; the state's attorney general, Mark Brnovich; and Thiel Capital executive Blake Masters. Lamon is primarily self-funded.
  • Last year, Masters outraised Brnovich, considered his closest primary rival, taking in $1.38 million.

New Hampshire's Senate primary field is still forming after Republican Gov. Chris Sununu declined the bid for national office.

But Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) broke a record, raising the most money in the fourth quarter by a Granite State Senate candidate during a non-election year.

  • She took in $3.1 million.

In Georgia, Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) announced last week his campaign had raised $9.8 million during the last quarter of 2021.

  • That tally nearly doubled the $5.4 million his Republican challenger, Herschel Walker, announced raising earlier the same day.

And in Nevada, former attorney general Adam Laxalt is the presumed GOP front-runner to take on Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) in the general election.

  • Cortez Masto reported raising $3.3 million, while Laxalt said he'd raised $1.4 million.
  • Nonetheless, Nevada Republicans remain hopeful since Laxalt has managed to unite both wings of the GOP.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Trump helps launch NRSC podcast

Sen. Rick Scott. Screenshot via "NRSC Red Zone" podcast

The Senate Republicans' campaign and fundraising arm is launching a new podcast — with Donald Trump as its debut guest and donor lure.

Why it matters: It shows how crucial the GOP considers Trump to its chances of taking back the majority.

Zachary Basu
Updated 1 hour ago - World

State Department orders diplomats' families to leave Belarus

Photo: Mikhail Klimentyev\TASS via Getty Images

The State Department ordered the family members of U.S. government staff in Belarus to evacuate on Monday, citing the "unusual and concerning Russian military buildup along Belarus’ border with Ukraine."

Why it matters: The advisory comes just over a week after the State Department ordered a similar evacuation from the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, prompting the Ukrainian government to accuse the U.S. of causing a panic over the threat of a possible Russian invasion.

Kristal Dixon
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Judge rejects hate crime plea deals for 2 men who killed Ahmaud Arbery

Photo: Megan Varner/Getty Images

A federal judge on Monday rejected plea agreements reached by federal prosecutors and two of the three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man who was shot and killed while out jogging in Georgia.

Why it matters: Travis and Gregory McMichael, who along with William "Roddie" Bryan were sentenced to life in prison this month for Arbery's killing, reached the deal with prosecutors ahead of the start of their Feb. 7 hate crimes trial.

