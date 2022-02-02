One Senate Democrat — desperate to revive a cornerstone of President Biden's progressive agenda — is open to scaling back eligibility for the child tax credit to lure support from Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), Axios has learned.

Why it matters: Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) has been at the center of negotiations to revive the CTC, which expired Dec. 31. His openness to a concession signals to Manchin he's serious about coming to a compromise.

Driving the news: Bennet told Axios he's amendable to lowering the income limit for the full payment from $150,000 for families and $90,000 for individuals without adding a work requirement.

Bennet did not say how much he's willing to reduce the income limit but confirmed the White House knows he's willing to consider lower caps.

"I always believed those were reasonable caps, but I'm happy to think about other caps if that's important to getting something done here," Bennet said.

Manchin, for his part, told West Virginia MetroNews he wants to prioritize it for those making $75,000 or less.

But, but, but: Bennet's outreach puts the White House in a tough spot: supporting a means-tested child tax credit means that some families making less than $400,000 a year will see their taxes go up in 2022 — which could be construed as a tax increase.

The president has vowed not to do precisely that.

The big picture: Five Senate Democrats sent a letter to the president and Vice President Kamala Harris last week.

The lawmakers urged them to reinstate the expanded child tax credit through the Build Back Better agenda, after Biden said during a news conference it may need to be dropped.

The letter was signed by Bennet and Sens. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.).

Others, like Booker and Brown, have not publicly indicated they'd be open to a lower income cap.

Nonetheless, they acknowledge it's one of the paths forward, a Democratic aide told Axios.

"I spoke to the president the other day. He's a hundred percent for" the child tax credit, Brown told Axios.

He declined to say whether he'll propose lowering the income cap to Manchin.

"I'm troubled it's gone away temporarily, but it's coming back," Brown said.

What they're saying: House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) told the Washington Post he'd support a lower income cap in a revived form of the child tax credit to get Manchin's support.

The big picture: Last year, Democrats experimented with an expanded the credit for one year, offering some relief for households making up to about $400,000 a year.