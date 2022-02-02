Sign up for our daily briefing

Scoop: Key Senate Dem considering a scale-back of the CTC to please Manchin

Sophia Cai

Sen. Michael Bennet. Photo: Rod Lamkey/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images

One Senate Democrat — desperate to revive a cornerstone of President Biden's progressive agenda — is open to scaling back eligibility for the child tax credit to lure support from Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), Axios has learned.

Why it matters: Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) has been at the center of negotiations to revive the CTC, which expired Dec. 31. His openness to a concession signals to Manchin he's serious about coming to a compromise.

Driving the news: Bennet told Axios he's amendable to lowering the income limit for the full payment from $150,000 for families and $90,000 for individuals without adding a work requirement.

  • Bennet did not say how much he's willing to reduce the income limit but confirmed the White House knows he's willing to consider lower caps.
  • "I always believed those were reasonable caps, but I'm happy to think about other caps if that's important to getting something done here," Bennet said.
  • Manchin, for his part, told West Virginia MetroNews he wants to prioritize it for those making $75,000 or less.

But, but, but: Bennet's outreach puts the White House in a tough spot: supporting a means-tested child tax credit means that some families making less than $400,000 a year will see their taxes go up in 2022 — which could be construed as a tax increase.

The big picture: Five Senate Democrats sent a letter to the president and Vice President Kamala Harris last week.

  • The lawmakers urged them to reinstate the expanded child tax credit through the Build Back Better agenda, after Biden said during a news conference it may need to be dropped.
  • The letter was signed by Bennet and Sens. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.).

Others, like Booker and Brown, have not publicly indicated they'd be open to a lower income cap.

Nonetheless, they acknowledge it's one of the paths forward, a Democratic aide told Axios.

  • "I spoke to the president the other day. He's a hundred percent for" the child tax credit, Brown told Axios.
  • He declined to say whether he'll propose lowering the income cap to Manchin.
  • "I'm troubled it's gone away temporarily, but it's coming back," Brown said.

What they're saying: House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) told the Washington Post he'd support a lower income cap in a revived form of the child tax credit to get Manchin's support.

The big picture: Last year, Democrats experimented with an expanded the credit for one year, offering some relief for households making up to about $400,000 a year.

  • They also increased the subsidy to as much as $3,600 — from $2,000 — and deposited the money directly into parents' bank accounts.
  • Biden planned to extend it in his Build Back Better plan, but it died in December — in part after Manchin said he couldn't support it.

Jonathan SwanHans Nichols
Updated 40 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Leaked document reveals Biden’s Afghan failures

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Leaked notes from a White House Situation Room meeting the day before Kabul fell shed new light on just how unprepared the Biden administration was to evacuate Afghan nationals who'd helped the United States in its 20-year war against the Taliban.

Why it matters: Hours before the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan's capital on Aug. 15, 2021, senior Biden administration officials were still discussing and assigning basic actions involved in a mass civilian evacuation.

Margaret Harding McGill
47 mins ago - Technology

U.S. threatens Russia with a chip blockade

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

Biden administration officials say they will cut Russia off from its vital supply of semiconductors if it invades Ukraine — a broad sanction without precedent.

Why it matters: Stemming the flow of microchips to Russia would be a blow to the country's economy, but the novel move could have long-term repercussions for U.S. companies.

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
Updated 4 hours ago - Sports

NFL sued for racial discrimination by former Dolphins coach Brian Flores

Brian Flores. Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images.

Brian Flores, who was fired last month as head coach of the Miami Dolphins, has sued the National Football League and each of its franchises for racial discrimination.

Why it matters: The NFL for decades has been criticized for its paucity of Black coaches, and now Flores plans to hold the league's feet to the legal fire.

