Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Sen. Michael Bennet. Photo: Rod Lamkey/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images
One Senate Democrat — desperate to revive a cornerstone of President Biden's progressive agenda — is open to scaling back eligibility for the child tax credit to lure support from Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), Axios has learned.
Why it matters: Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) has been at the center of negotiations to revive the CTC, which expired Dec. 31. His openness to a concession signals to Manchin he's serious about coming to a compromise.
Driving the news: Bennet told Axios he's amendable to lowering the income limit for the full payment from $150,000 for families and $90,000 for individuals without adding a work requirement.
- Bennet did not say how much he's willing to reduce the income limit but confirmed the White House knows he's willing to consider lower caps.
- "I always believed those were reasonable caps, but I'm happy to think about other caps if that's important to getting something done here," Bennet said.
- Manchin, for his part, told West Virginia MetroNews he wants to prioritize it for those making $75,000 or less.
But, but, but: Bennet's outreach puts the White House in a tough spot: supporting a means-tested child tax credit means that some families making less than $400,000 a year will see their taxes go up in 2022 — which could be construed as a tax increase.
- The president has vowed not to do precisely that.
The big picture: Five Senate Democrats sent a letter to the president and Vice President Kamala Harris last week.
- The lawmakers urged them to reinstate the expanded child tax credit through the Build Back Better agenda, after Biden said during a news conference it may need to be dropped.
- The letter was signed by Bennet and Sens. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.).
Others, like Booker and Brown, have not publicly indicated they'd be open to a lower income cap.
Nonetheless, they acknowledge it's one of the paths forward, a Democratic aide told Axios.
- "I spoke to the president the other day. He's a hundred percent for" the child tax credit, Brown told Axios.
- He declined to say whether he'll propose lowering the income cap to Manchin.
- "I'm troubled it's gone away temporarily, but it's coming back," Brown said.
What they're saying: House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) told the Washington Post he'd support a lower income cap in a revived form of the child tax credit to get Manchin's support.
The big picture: Last year, Democrats experimented with an expanded the credit for one year, offering some relief for households making up to about $400,000 a year.
- They also increased the subsidy to as much as $3,600 — from $2,000 — and deposited the money directly into parents' bank accounts.
- Biden planned to extend it in his Build Back Better plan, but it died in December — in part after Manchin said he couldn't support it.