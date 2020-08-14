"He needs to cheat to win": Dems condemn Trump's USPS attacks

Democratic leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi accused President Trump on Friday of using "sabotage tactics" in his latest attacks on the U.S. Postal Service and mail-in voting, and threatening the integrity of the 2020 election, they wrote in a letter.

The big picture: Trump this week vowed to block additional funding for the USPS in the next coronavirus stimulus package, linking the agency to his baseless claims that increased mail-in voting will lead to widespread voter fraud.

House and Senate Democrats asked for $25 billion for the USPS and another $3.6 billion to ramp up mail-in voting capacity in stalled stimulus negotiations.

The Trump administration and the GOP oppose the measures.

What they're saying: “The President’s comments today affirm that no patriotic tradition is immune from his abuse of power. The President made plain that he will manipulate the operations of the Post Office to deny eligible voters the ballot in pursuit of his own re-election. The President’s own words confirm: he needs to cheat to win."

“House and Senate Democrats call on the President to immediately cease his assault on the Postal Service, make clear that he will allow the 2020 election to proceed without his sabotage tactics and enable the American people the same opportunity he and the First Lady requested this week to vote by absentee ballot," Pelosi and Schumer write.

