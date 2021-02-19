Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Stay on top of the latest market trends

Subscribe to Axios Markets for the latest market trends and economic insights. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Democrats claim Fauci for their political purposes

Axios illustration via Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (left), March On PAC (right)

Dr. Anthony Fauci is starring in Democratic digital advertising, a sign of his political potency that also takes advantage of an apolitical government employee.

Why it matters: Democrats accused Donald Trump of playing politics by sidelining Fauci at his COVID briefings and hogging the spotlight. Now they concede President Biden's chief medical adviser is a powerful driver for their own political engagement.

"It is one of our strongest raising names right now," a Democratic operative told Axios.

  • The operative said Fauci, who attained folk-her0 status amid the coronavirus pandemic, remains an extremely effective motivator for the party's grassroots.

What's happening: The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is just the latest political group to plug Fauci.

  • A new ad, first flagged by Just the News, features a photo of the smiling NIAID chief and asks for signatures on a "card" thanking him. That triggers a process eventually seeking a political contribution, as well as contact information for organizing purposes.
  • The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee sent an email this week asking supporters to "grade Dr. Fauci's job performance" — and similarly share their contact information.
  • The Democratic Governors Association asked supporters to, "Sign the thank-you card for Dr. Fauci for his steady leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic!" in an email last week.
  • The Democrat-aligned March On PAC asked its email subscribers last week to participate in a "poll" about who should receive the Nobel Peace Prize, Fauci or Trump.

What they're saying: Some conservatives have raised the possibility that such ads are ethically problematic, but ethics experts say no lines appear to have been crossed.

  • "Without more facts, (the DCCC's) ad does not appear to have any Hatch Act implications," said Kedrick Payne, the senior director for ethics at the Campaign Legal Center.
  • The federal law limits the types of partisan activity federal employees can engage in, especially while on duty, and bars the use of government resources for political activity.
  • There's no indication Fauci was aware of the recent political appeals, let alone that he approved of or was involved in crafting them.

Between the lines: Though not ethically or legally problematic, the use of Fauci's name and likeness comes after months of Democratic complaints that the previous administration politicized the government's COVID response.

  • The operative defended the practice on the merits.
  • "The Democratic base is interested in truth and science and facts," he said, "which is a hard contrast with Republicans, who are raising off of Donald Trump right now."

Go deeper

Axios
33 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Water crisis expands beyond Texas

Icicles hang off the State Highway 195 sign yesterday in Killeen, Texas. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Broken pumps, burst pipes and chemical shortages have left millions without potable water after this week's devastating winter storm.

The big picture: Millions of people across the South have been told to boil water, with thawing temperatures expected to reveal the extent of the damage to infrastructure.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Lachlan Markay
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

White House waives ethics rules for first Biden official

Senior counselor to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Charanya Krishnaswami. Photo: Alli Jarrar / Amnesty International

The Biden administration has waived ethics rules to allow a top Department of Homeland Security official to make policy in areas on which she lobbied for her former employer, Amnesty International.

Why it matters: The waiver is the first granted under Biden's new ethics pledge, which allows the White House to shelve restrictions on former lobbyists in the administration if doing so is deemed in the national interest.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Health: Texas hospitals evacuate patients, conserve resources amid outages — Cases fall in 44 states — U.S. life expectancy falls.
  2. Vaccine: White House says vaccine weather delays will be resolved by next week — Data finds Pfizer vaccine highly effective after first dose, can be stored in normal freezers — Vaccine supply expected to surge soon.
  3. Politics: Cuomo under investigation over nursing home deaths.
  4. Education: Teachers back in the classroom are comfortable with it.
  5. World: U.S. commits $4 billion to COVAX vaccine initiative — Indonesia announces punishments for those who refuse COVID vaccines.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow