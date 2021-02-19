Dr. Anthony Fauci is starring in Democratic digital advertising, a sign of his political potency that also takes advantage of an apolitical government employee.

Why it matters: Democrats accused Donald Trump of playing politics by sidelining Fauci at his COVID briefings and hogging the spotlight. Now they concede President Biden's chief medical adviser is a powerful driver for their own political engagement.

"It is one of our strongest raising names right now," a Democratic operative told Axios.

The operative said Fauci, who attained folk-her0 status amid the coronavirus pandemic, remains an extremely effective motivator for the party's grassroots.

What's happening: The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is just the latest political group to plug Fauci.

A new ad, first flagged by Just the News, features a photo of the smiling NIAID chief and asks for signatures on a "card" thanking him. That triggers a process eventually seeking a political contribution, as well as contact information for organizing purposes.

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee sent an email this week asking supporters to "grade Dr. Fauci's job performance" — and similarly share their contact information.

The Democratic Governors Association asked supporters to, "Sign the thank-you card for Dr. Fauci for his steady leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic!" in an email last week.

The Democrat-aligned March On PAC asked its email subscribers last week to participate in a "poll" about who should receive the Nobel Peace Prize, Fauci or Trump.

What they're saying: Some conservatives have raised the possibility that such ads are ethically problematic, but ethics experts say no lines appear to have been crossed.

"Without more facts, (the DCCC's) ad does not appear to have any Hatch Act implications," said Kedrick Payne, the senior director for ethics at the Campaign Legal Center.

The federal law limits the types of partisan activity federal employees can engage in, especially while on duty, and bars the use of government resources for political activity.

There's no indication Fauci was aware of the recent political appeals, let alone that he approved of or was involved in crafting them.

Between the lines: Though not ethically or legally problematic, the use of Fauci's name and likeness comes after months of Democratic complaints that the previous administration politicized the government's COVID response.