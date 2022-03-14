House Democrats press Biden to revive climate talks

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

A suite of House Democrats are urging President Biden to revive efforts to salvage major clean energy investment legislation by resuming talks on his stalled domestic spending and tax package.

Driving the news: "The more than $555 billion in climate investments in the House-passed Build Back Better Act can serve as the building block to restart negotiations," over 80 House members tell Biden a letter Monday morning.

Between the lines: The letter, led by Reps. Sean Casten (Ill.), Jamaal Bowman (N.Y.) and Nikema Williams (Ga.), includes signatures from the progressive and moderate sides of the House Democratic ranks.

It signals wide-ranging interest in moving clean energy legislation this year amid strong chances Republicans will retake the House and perhaps the Senate in the midterm elections.

"Inaction now will mean irreversible consequences for our future generations," the letter warns.

Yes, but: The more critical action remains in the Senate, where it's unclear if there is anything approaching decent prospects for the White House to reach a deal with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va), a pivotal vote in the evenly divided chamber.