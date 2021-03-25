Democrats want Biden to restore Obama-era climate change policy

Some Capitol Hill Democrats are pressing President Biden to re-instate Obama-era carbon emissions and mileage rules for passenger cars — and then go much further.

Driving the news: 10 Senate Democrats and dozens of House Democrats, in letters yesterday, call for standards through 2025 that at least match prior rules weakened under President Trump.

The letters also urge Biden to set a "more ambitious long-term standard" that will drive down emissions and spur the adoption of electric cars.

And they call for setting a date that ends sales of fossil-fuel-powered vehicles, citing 2035 targets in California and Massachusetts.

Why it matters: It shows pressure on Biden to aggressively use existing powers — even as the White House is gearing up to float big new legislative spending proposals.