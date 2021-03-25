Sign up for our daily briefing

Democrats want Biden to restore Obama-era climate change policy

Ben Geman, author of Generate

Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Some Capitol Hill Democrats are pressing President Biden to re-instate Obama-era carbon emissions and mileage rules for passenger cars — and then go much further.

Driving the news: 10 Senate Democrats and dozens of House Democrats, in letters yesterday, call for standards through 2025 that at least match prior rules weakened under President Trump.

  • The letters also urge Biden to set a "more ambitious long-term standard" that will drive down emissions and spur the adoption of electric cars.
  • And they call for setting a date that ends sales of fossil-fuel-powered vehicles, citing 2035 targets in California and Massachusetts.

Why it matters: It shows pressure on Biden to aggressively use existing powers — even as the White House is gearing up to float big new legislative spending proposals.

  • Signers of the letter, led by Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey, include Sens. Richard Durbin, who is the chamber's number two Democrat, and high-profile progressive Elizabeth Warren.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Mar 24, 2021 - Energy & Environment

2030 is the new 2050 for emissions-cutting pledges

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Pledges to end net emissions by midcentury are now commonplace for big countries and companies, but several looming summits are putting a fresh focus on a much closer horizon.

Driving the news: U.S. officials intend to unveil a 2030 greenhouse gas emissions-cutting target under the Paris deal by April 22 — the date of a big summit Biden is hosting.

Andrew Freedman
Updated 11 mins ago - Science

Updates: Major tornado outbreak underway in the South

Simulated radar showing numerous heavy showers and thunderstorms across the South and Southeast during the afternoon of March 25, 2021. Credit: WeatherBell.

A major tornado outbreak featuring high-end, "violent" tornadoes is now underway in Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee, with cities including Huntsville, Memphis and Nashville at risk of severe weather.

The big picture: The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center has issued a rare category 5 out of 5, "high risk" for severe weather, including potentially "violent" tornadoes, for northern Alabama, central and northern Mississippi, and western and middle Tennessee.

Dave Lawler, author of World
42 mins ago - World

Biden: U.S. will exit Afghanistan soon, but likely after May 1 deadline

Photo: Al Drago / Getty Images

President Biden said on Thursday that it would be "hard" for the U.S. to meet a May 1 deadline to withdraw from Afghanistan, but he "can't picture" U.S. troops still being in the country next year.

Why it matters: A deal struck by the Trump administration with the Taliban last year states that all U.S. forces are to withdraw from Afghanistan by May 1. But Biden said during Thursday's press conference that former President Trump's deal doesn't seem to be working, and "in terms of tactical reasons, it's hard to get those troops out."

