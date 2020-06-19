18 mins ago - Economy & Business

Democratic economist: U.S. should run deficits without debt

Felix Salmon, author of Edge

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

America should run deficits without issuing debt. That's the message from Stephanie Kelton, a member of the Democratic Party's economic task force whose new book, The Deficit Myth, argues that money spent by Congress does not need to be "paid for" with taxes or borrowing.

Why it matters: Monetizing the deficit involves simply printing money and handing it out to individuals, businesses, states, or anybody else, without issuing Treasury bonds or raising new taxes. It has been a fringe idea up until now.

What they're saying: Kelton — who is best known as the face of modern monetary theory, or MMT — spoke to Axios' Felix Salmon for an episode of his Slate Money podcast airing tomorrow, June 20. He asked her whether she would fund the current deficit by issuing Treasury bonds. Here's her reply:

I'm very open to the idea of having the deficits without the debt. We can do that. We can run fiscal deficits without increasing the debt, if we don't issue the Treasuries.
  • Kelton fears a re-run of what happened in 2009-10:
In the moment of the coronavirus, my great fear is that we'll see a repeat of something like what we saw in the early years of the Obama administration, where the run-up in the deficit and the additions to the debt gave people cold feet and led Congress to withhold fiscal support, to withdraw fiscal support too soon and to leave us with an economy that really languished for a long period of time.
We could have had a much more robust recovery, but we got anxious about the deficit and we didn't stick with the fiscal support.
  • Monetizing the debt won't cause inflation, says Kelton.
Selling bonds is almost surely more inflationary than not selling bonds.
If you just run the deficit then you're spending more money into the economy than you're subtracting out. Leave those dollars in the system, where they will earn zero. That's non-interest-bearing currency. If you replace those dollars with Treasuries, you're replacing them with an interest-bearing currency, and that's got to impart a higher inflationary bias than just leaving the non-interest-bearing dollars in the system.

The bottom line, per Kelton:

We would have a much harder time falling into panic mode if the CBO wasn't producing that graph that shows the debt-to-GDP ratio increasing very sharply because of the deficits. You just have a commitment to provide fiscal support to the economy without the national debt rising.

Scott RosenbergIna Fried
2 mins ago - Technology

Snap withdraws controversial Juneteenth "break the chains" filter

After wide criticism, Snapchat apologized and withdrew a filter it offered users to commemorate Juneteenth by inviting users to "smile and break the chains."

The big picture: Users' complaints that they found Snap's feature offensive landed at a moment when the U.S. is reexamining racism in every corner of society, after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police sparked nationwide protest.

Joann Muller
3 mins ago - Economy & Business

Transit cops could lead police reforms

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Urban transit agencies are rethinking how they prevent crime and maintain order following nationwide protests over racial bias and police brutality in the death of George Floyd and others.

Why it matters: Transit police — an often overlooked arm of law enforcement — are the ultimate beat cops. They're positioned as potential leaders in the effort to defuse anger and rebuild trust in cities where there's renewed interest in the concept of community policing.

Axios
Updated 42 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1 p.m. ET: 8,546,919 — Total deaths: 454,889 — Total recoveries — 4,187,219Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1 p.m. ET: 2,196,998 — Total deaths: 118,519 — Total recoveries: 599,115 — Total tested: 25,403,498Map.
  3. Politics: Arnold Schwarzenegger says anyone who politicizes mask-wearing is "an absolute moron."
  4. Business: Grocery chain Albertsons files for IPO after virus-driven boom.
  5. Sports: Phillies close Florida spring training facility after five players test positive.
