Democrat-controlled House passes immigration bill

The U.S. House on Tuesday passed the American Dream and Promise Act of 2019 to protect undocumented immigrants from deportation and establish a path to citizenship for Dreamers — illegal migrants who arrived to the U.S. as children — the Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: Despite the fact that the GOP-controlled Senate will likely vote against the measure, 7 Republicans joined the Democratic majority on Tuesday. The House vote shines a spotlight on a hot button issue that Democrats and Republicans are approaching from vastly different points of view.