Democrat-controlled House passes immigration bill

Lucille Roybal-Allard (D-Calif) speaks during a press conference with House Democrats at the U.S. Capitol June 4. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

The U.S. House on Tuesday passed the American Dream and Promise Act of 2019 to protect undocumented immigrants from deportation and establish a path to citizenship for Dreamers — illegal migrants who arrived to the U.S. as children — the Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: Despite the fact that the GOP-controlled Senate will likely vote against the measure, 7 Republicans joined the Democratic majority on Tuesday. The House vote shines a spotlight on a hot button issue that Democrats and Republicans are approaching from vastly different points of view.

  • Earlier in the week, the White House Office of Management and Budget recommended in a letter that President Trump veto to the bill should it reach his desk, per Politico.

Details: The legislation — which came to a 237-187 vote — would grant Dreamers 10 years of legal residence so long as they meet outlined requirements. Permanent green cards would then be attainable after a minimum of 2 years of higher education or military service, or 3 years of work history, the Post reports.

