Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Delta says flight to Shanghai turned back due to COVID rules

Noah Garfinkel

A Delta flight at Shanghai Pudong International Airport in 2019. Photo: Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

A recent Delta flight from Seattle to Shanghai turned back midair due to new pandemic-related cleaning rules at the Shanghai airport, Delta confirmed Monday.

Driving the news: The new cleaning requirements, which Delta said were issued on Dec. 21, "require significantly extended ground time and are not operationally viable for Delta," the airline said in an emailed statement.

  • It's unclear what the rules are, AP noted. They come as the Chinese government continues to enforce a "zero-COVID" strategy, with tight border and travel restrictions and other measures. The Beijing Winter Olympics are about six weeks away.

What they're saying: "We apologize for any inconvenience this is causing for customers as we continue to work on rebooking on alternate flights," Delta said in a statement.

  • The Chinese consulate in San Francisco said Sunday that many flights from the U.S. to China have been delayed or cancelled, AP reported.
  • The consulate “made a stern representation to the airline,” the statement added without specifically naming Delta, per AP.

The big picture: China Airlines and EVA Air, two Taiwan-based airlines, have reduced the number of flights heading to Shanghai Pudong International Airport citing the new restrictions, according to AP.

Go deeper: Two years of COVID-19

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 8 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: New supply chain crisis: medical supplies — What to expect from America's third year of COVID — Airlines cancel more than 6,000 holiday flights due to Omicron surge.
  2. Vaccines: Biden says it's "your patriotic duty" to get vaccinated — WHO and EU clear Novavax, adding another option to vaccine arsenal — NYC will give $100 to people who get booster.
  3. Politics: Fauci on Trump's vaccine support: "I hope he keeps it up" — Supreme Court schedules Jan. 7 oral arguments on Biden's vaccine mandates.
  4. States: California to require health care workers get booster shots — Supreme Court denies challenge to New Mexico's vaccine mandate — First confirmed U.S. Omicron death recorded in Texas.
  5. World: Delta says flight to Shanghai turned back due to COVID rules — Israel gives 4th dose of COVID vaccine in trial — Biden to lift travel restrictions on southern African countries.
  6. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
Updated 3 hours ago - Science

Winter storms lash Pacific Northwest as Southern states swelter

A snowy scene in Wrightwood, Calif., on Saturday. Photo: Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Thousands of customers were without power Monday as storms pummeled the Pacific Northwest — forcing several highways in Northern California and Nevada to close, with travel warnings issued in the snow-lashed Sierra Nevada.

Threat level: The National Weather Service said significant snowfall hit West Coast mountain ranges and the Intermountain West, with record cold weather in some West Coast areas. Meanwhile, the U.S. South was experiencing "unusually warm temperatures," with dozens of cities in the lower 48 states on track for their warmest December on record.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
3 hours ago - Health

Fauci wants to “seriously” consider vaccine mandate for domestic flights

A COVID vaccine requirement should "seriously" be considered for domestic air travel in the U.S. as a response to the Omicron variant of the virus, NIAID director Anthony Fauci told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Monday.

Why it matters: The U.S. is now experiencing another wave of coronavirus cases driven by the Omicron variant.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow