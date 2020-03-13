Delta cuts capacity deeper than post-9/11 levels due to coronavirus

Delta Airlines will reduce its flight capacity by 40% for the next four months due to the coronavirus outbreak, a dramatic increase from its original 15% reduction, CNBC reports.

The big picture: It's a deeper cut to capacity than Delta instituted after the September 11 attacks. The airline industry has had to curb flights as it grapples with lack of demand, as Americans are advised to avoid nonessential travel. Delta CEO Ed Bastian will also forgo his entire salary for the year.

