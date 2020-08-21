7 hours ago - Health

Delta Air Lines adds widespread virus testing to reassure travelers

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

A widely available coronavirus vaccine would go a long way toward rebuilding public confidence in air travel, but until it arrives, Delta Air Lines believes widespread, proactive COVID-19 testing for employees will help win passengers' trust.

What's happening: In partnership with the Mayo Clinic and Quest Diagnostics, Delta plans to test every one of its 75,000 employees for both active COVID-19 and antibodies by the end of the month.

  • It will then use those results as a baseline to help develop a re-testing strategy based on tailored risk assessments.
  • More than 60% of Delta employees have been tested so far this month.
  • Delta and CVS Health said this week they would accelerate testing of remaining flight crews with a 15-minute test administered in crew lounges at Delta hub airports.

Why it matters: Testing is another precaution by Delta — in addition to checking symptoms, requiring masks, cleaning planes frequently and limiting flight capacity to 60% — to try to woo back passengers during the pandemic.

  • Other airlines are doing many of the same things, but it's believed Delta is the only one attempting to test every employee.
  • Testing is "really one of our best tools right now in keeping workforces safe," William Morice of the Mayo Clinic tells Axios.

How it works: Employees are voluntarily tested for the virus using a nasal swab, and for antibodies using a blood test.

  • Tests are conducted in cities with large employee populations — including Atlanta, Minneapolis and New York — with a self-collected at-home testing option as well.
  • By testing everyone, Delta and Mayo hope to identify broader trends that might alert them to higher-risk workplaces or routes, for example.
  • Then they can respond with the appropriate measures to address those particular risks.

Context: Air travel collapsed 90% in late March and early April when stay-at-home orders were implemented to stop the spread of the virus, per Airlines for America, a trade group.

  • As of mid-August, domestic passenger volumes are still down 70% from a year ago; international travel is down 88%.
  • The average domestic flight is 47% full, compared with 88% a year earlier.

What they're saying: "Any survey you look at, people are still concerned whether it's safe to travel," Delta CEO Ed Bastian told "Axios on HBO" in June. "And it's our job to ensure the traveling public that indeed it is safe."

  • After 9/11, it was fairly easy to increase airline security, but "when you have a virus, that's really an invisible enemy, it's much more difficult," Bastian said.
  • “This is a journey with no finish line — and we know that more than three-quarters of customers, when asked, share that regular employee testing will help boost their confidence in travel," Bill Lentsch, chief customer experience officer at Delta, said in a statement.

The bottom line: While most consumers are still wary of travel, those who have traveled recently are far more confident to fly again, according to a survey by PwC.

Go deeper: Plane cabins could change dramatically because of the pandemic. Here’s how. (Washington Post)

Go deeper

Joann MullerDion Rabouin
7 hours ago - Economy & Business

New turbulence for airlines

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The peak leisure travel season — such as it is — is almost over, and without conferences or events to woo business travelers this fall, the airline industry's modest recovery could quickly lose altitude.

Why it matters: Investors have been snapping up airlines as bargain stocks lately — encouraged, in part, by reports of potential progress toward a coronavirus vaccine that could boost depressed air travel.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 14 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 22,709,116 — Total deaths: 794,274 — Total recoveries: 14,563,910Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 5,576,206 — Total deaths: 174,290 — Total recoveries: 1,947,035 — Total tests: 70,031,936Map.
  3. Health: Hospitals continue to sue patients in hotspots.
  4. States: Florida's death toll tops 10,000.
  5. Sports: The Indianapolis 500 is back on after its delay.
  6. Business: Leading economic indicators suggest weak end to 2020.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
Aug 18, 2020 - World

CDC lifts travel warning as Bermuda ramps up testing to suppress coronavirus

A view of Coral Beach, Bermuda. Photo: Slim Aarons/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

The CDC has lifted its coronavirus warning against nonessential travel to Bermuda, as the island ramps up a scheme to attract foreign workers on year-long residencies and marks 57 days with no detected community spread.

Driving the news: Over half of the British Overseas Territory's population has been tested for COVID-19 since on-island capabilities were set up on March 17. Premier David Burt told Axios the strict testing has left him "confident that we are going to be able to catch any clusters before they spread."

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow