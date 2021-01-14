Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Delays overshadow Johnson & Johnson vaccine's long-lasting potential

Photo: AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty

Participants who received Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine in an early study developed coronavirus immunity for at least 71 days, but a production lag could mean a rollout of fewer-than-promised doses, the New York Times reported Wednesday.

Why it matters: If approved, J&J’s vaccine would be the first available to protect from COVID with a single dose, streamlining vaccine administration and distribution.

The big picture: The U.S. government signed a $1 billion contract with J&J last August. The drug company promised that 12 million doses of its vaccine would be ready for deployment by the end of this February and a total of 100 million doses by the end of June.

  • J&J has fallen behind schedule by as much as two months and likely won’t catch up until the end of April, the Times reports.
  • This could lead to a shortage in doses once spring comes around; the federal government has only secured enough to vaccinate 200 million of the roughly 260 million eligible adults in the first half of 2021.

Yes, but: J&J’s vaccine, which results in development of neutralizing antibodies, is long-lasting and doesn’t require freezing like Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech’s shots, per Bloomberg.

  • J&J’s vaccine can be stored at refrigerator temperatures for three months.

What they're saying: "The pandemic shows no signs of slowing, and we, like everyone, are eager for more tools to help stop it," J&J said in a statement to Axios.

  • "We have begun production of our vaccine candidate and are confident in our ability to meet our 2021 supply commitments signed with governments, and we expect to share more detail after some of these steps are achieved."

What to watch: Results from a late-stage trial of 45,000 volunteers will offer more data in the coming weeks, but the company anticipates a high efficacy rate at or above 70%, Chief Scientific Officer Paul Stoffels told Bloomberg.

  • J&J also began a separate late-stage study of its two-dose vaccination process in November and expects data this summer.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with Johnson & Johnson's statement.

Go deeper

Sam Baker
17 hours ago - Health

47% of Americans say vaccinations are moving too slowly

Data: The Harris Poll; Chart: Axios Visuals

Americans aren’t thrilled with the vaccine rollout so far, according to new Harris Poll data shared exclusively with Axios.

Why it matters: The Biden administration will take over right in the midst of one of the most complex and highest-stakes logistical efforts the country has ever seen — and getting it right will be both a political and public-health imperative.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
17 hours ago - Health

How Biden could help speed up coronavirus vaccinations

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Joe Biden's ability to improve coronavirus vaccinations across the U.S. will largely depend on stronger partnerships with the states, experts said.

Why it matters: The next several months will present a new, whack-a-mole set of problems, all with tough tradeoffs.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Kendall Baker, author of Sports
14 hours ago - Sports

Sports stadiums are being used as coronavirus vaccine hubs

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

In the fall, America's sports stadiums became voting centers and COVID-19 testing sites. Now, they're being used for another purpose: vaccine distribution.

The big picture: Thanks to their size, accessibility and sprawling parking lots, sports venues can handle large groups of people and long lines of cars, making them an ideal distribution partner for cities.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow