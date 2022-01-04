Sign up for our daily briefing

Deere's driverless tractor gives stressed farmers a new tool

Joann Muller

Deere's autonomous tractor at work. Photo: Deere & Co.

Deere & Company introduced the world's first autonomous tractor Tuesday, a technology breakthrough that could help farmers cope with a worsening skilled labor shortage.

Why it matters: Farmers are getting older — 55 years on average — and with more than 80% of the U.S. population residing in urban areas, there aren't enough laborers to do the work or operate machinery.

  • So robots are the new farmhands as growers try to boost productivity to keep up with soaring global demand for food, biofuels and other agricultural products.

Driving the news: The giant green and yellow machine, which debuted at CES, the annual consumer electronic show in Las Vegas, represents a new era in agriculture.

  • "The last time agriculture was on the precipice of this much change was when we were on the cusp of replacing the horse and plow," Deere Chief Technology Officer Jahmy Hindman tells Axios.

For the first time, a farm tool can do the work without a human or animal providing the labor.

  • While Deere has had self-guided tractors since 1999, operators have remained in the cab. Now, its tractors can operate autonomously, 24 hours a day.
  • All the farmer has to do is transport the machine to a field and configure it for autonomous operation.
  • On their mobile device, the farmer then swipes left to right on Deere's app to start the machine.
  • The farmer can leave the field to focus on other important tasks while monitoring the machine's status on their phone or tablet.

How it works: Deere’s 8R tractor is outfitted with a GPS guidance system and new advanced technologies including artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities.

  • Six pairs of stereo cameras provide a 360-degree view around the machine.
  • Images captured by the cameras are passed through a deep neural network at a rate of 3 frames per second to determine if an obstacle is detected and whether the machine should keep moving or stop.
  • The tractor continuously checks its position relative to a so-called "geofence," to make sure it's operating where it is supposed to, within an inch of accuracy.
  • Data collected by the tractor can also help farmers make better strategic decisions in the future.

The bottom line: Deere has been adding automation to its farm machinery for 20 years, enabling precision planting, for example, and the spraying of fertilizer or pesticides on individual plants.

  • With its fully autonomous tractor, available later this year, farmers can now leave chores like tilling the soil to the machine.

Erin Doherty
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Capitol Police chief: Jan. 6 anniversary events "aren't of much concern"

Pro-Trump protesters gather in front of the Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C. Photo: Brent Stirton/Getty Images

The U.S. Capitol Police chief said Tuesday that he is not concerned about security on the anniversary of the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot this Thursday.

Driving the news: "We're aware of several events that are planned for Thursday. Most of them aren't of much concern to us, there's no intelligence that indicates that there would be any problems," Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said at a news conference.

Jonathan Swan
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Jan. 6 committee to request Sean Hannity's cooperation

Sean Hannity. Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Jan. 6 select committee is preparing to ask Fox News Channel host Sean Hannity for his voluntary cooperation with its investigation of the assault on the U.S. Capitol, a source with direct knowledge of the plan tells Axios.

Why it matters: Hannity is one of the most prominent media figures in America and was a close adviser to Donald Trump throughout his presidency. The committee revealed last month that Hannity texted then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows during the riot to urge him to get Trump to stop his supporters.

Emily PeckCourtenay Brown
Updated 4 hours ago - Economy & Business

A record 4.5 million workers quit their jobs in November

Expand chart
Data: BLS; Chart: Sara Wise/Axios

A record 4.5 million workers quit their jobs in November, according to government data released Tuesday morning.

Why it matters: The numbers, from the Labor Department’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, are the latest sign that the job market is red hot for workers, particularly for employees in lower wage industries.

