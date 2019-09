Driving the news: Dessa, the AI company behind the hyper-convincing fake Joe Rogan voice from earlier this summer, published a tool today for detecting deepfake audio — the kind that recently scammed a CEO out of $240,000.

The new detector, which Axios is reporting first, is open source, so anybody can go through the code for free to understand and potentially improve it.

But the company gets something out of it: The detector is built on a Dessa platform, which you have to download (without paying) to set it up.

The big picture: There's an all-hands scramble for better detectors, which generally require a lot of really good examples of deepfakes. Researchers use them to train algorithms that can tell if media was created by AI.

Yesterday, SUNY Albany deepfake expert Siwei Lyu released a dataset filed with celebrity deepfakes.

Earlier in the week, Google and Jigsaw — both owned by parent company Alphabet — released a large set of video deepfakes.

And earlier this month, Facebook, Microsoft and the Partnership on AI teamed up with academic researchers to release more deepfake videos — and offer a prize to the team that uses them to make the best detector.

Unlike these datasets, which allow researchers to cook up their own detectors, Dessa is releasing a pre-baked system — which has advantages and risks.

The company felt a responsibility to release an antidote after it made the realistic Rogan voice, says Ragavan Thurairatnam, Dessa's co-founder.

"I think it's inevitable that malicious actors are going to move much faster than those who want to stop it," he tells Axios. The free detector is a "starting point" for people to push detection forward.

But, but, but: Thurairatnam acknowledged that an open-source detector could help a particularly determined troll create new audio fakes that fool it. That's because generative AI systems can be trained to trick a specific detector.

He argues that the potential for creating better detectors outweighs the probability that someone will misuse Dessa's code.

But Lyu of SUNY Albany says there's some reason to worry. "In principle, such code will help both but probably more for making better generators."

