A deep "data lake" for coronavirus information

C3.ai's COVID-19 data lake. Image courtesy of C3.ai

An AI software provider has created a sprawling new "data lake" of information about the COVID-19 pandemic for researchers around the world.

Why it matters: In just a few short months, researchers have generated an astounding amount of data about COVID-19. Putting much of that information in an easily readable source will enable researchers and policymakers to get the most out of big data.

How it works: For all the rich data being produced about COVID-19, much of it is being compiled in separate silos by the government, academia and business, often in unreadable formats. Without an integrated data set, there's no easy way to produce the AI models used to analyze the many facets of the pandemic.

  • C3.ai has produced a data lake that draws from scores of different sources. Researchers can explore areas that may be of interest — like diagnosis or preexisting conditions — as they build out models based on that data.
  • "As a data scientist, you don't have to spend all your time connecting all of these sets," Tom Siebel, the CEO of C3.ai, tells Axios. "This enables scientists to perform very advanced research using AI, accurately predict the spread of the disease, and evaluate the efficacy of social mitigation."
  • The C3.ai data lake is part of a group of other big data sets on the pandemic like CORD-19 and the 2019 Novel Coronavirus Research Compendium.

The bottom line: We live in the age of big data, and the lightning-quick research around COVID-19 demonstrates our ability to produce ever more information. But data can't be meaningful unless it is accessible.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1 p.m. ET: 4,586,915 — Total deaths: 309,184 — Total recoveries — 1,656,497Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1 p.m. ET: 1,450,269 — Total deaths: 87,841 — Total recoveries: 250,747 — Total tested: 10,720,185Map.
  3. States: Grand Canyon gradually reopens amid coronavirus pandemic — Most states are slowly making progress against the coronavirus.
  4. Public health: FDA authorizes first at-home kit that can be used with multiple coronavirus tests.
  5. Congress: House passes $3 trillion coronavirus relief package and adopts new rules to allow remote voting.
  6. World: India's Modi sees popularity boost for coronavirus response.
  7. Business: Groceries, drug stores and retailers try different ways to get customers to wear face masks.
  8. 1 🖼 thing: Art by doctors offers a glimpse of the front lines.
  9. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  10. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

U.S. coronavirus updates

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

States need to figure out how to hold safe elections by this fall, when the virus will still be spreading.

Why it matters: In the next few months, decisions by state and federal courts and lawmakers, governors and local election officials will determine how Americans cast their ballots in the middle of a pandemic.

World coronavirus updates

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

An official with China’s National Health Commission on Friday suggested that some labs had destroyed coronavirus samples at the start of the country's outbreak due to biosafety reasons, the New York Times reports.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 4.5 million people and killed over 308,000 as of Friday. More than 1.6 million have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1.4 million from 10.7 million tests), followed by Russia (over 272,000).

