Drone defense startup Dedrone raises $30.5 million

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Dedrone, an SF-based drone defense startup, raised $30.5 million in Series C funding led by public safety firm Axon, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: Drone traffic is proliferating faster than is monitoring and mitigation technology. Dedrone's situational awareness software is designed to help safety authorities catch up before there is either intentional or unintentional harm.

Other investors include Aqton Partners, Menlo Ventures, Felicis Ventures, Target Partners, TempoCap and John Chambers. No valuation terms are being disclosed, although CEO Aaditya Devarakonda tells Axios that the round was done at "multiples" of the $100 million post-money mark it secured last year in a round led by General Dynamics.

The bottom line: "If you're an airport or stadium, the biggest threat is someone flying a drone at you with a whole lot of stuff on it, whether that be cameras that capture sensitive information or something worse... Our biggest competition is not having an airspace line item in security budgets." — Aaditya Devarakonda

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
24 hours ago - Economy & Business

Scoop: Gopuff raises $1.5 billion

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Gopuff, an instant delivery platform for everyday items, has raised $1.5 billion in what could be a valuation of up to $40 billion, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: This suggests that the Philadelphia-based company, which recently launched in London and New York, is preparing for a 2022 IPO.

Axios
21 mins ago - Health

U.S. braces for imminent "viral blizzard"

Photo: Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The U.S. is facing an imminent COVID-19 "viral blizzard," infectious disease expert Michael Osterholm told CNN Thursday.

What they're saying: "In the next three to eight weeks, we're going to see millions of Americans are going to be infected with this virus, and that will be overlaid on top of Delta," said Osterholm, the director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota.

Erin Doherty
1 hour ago - Health

Study: J&J vaccine provides little or no protection against Omicron

A patient receives the Sputnik Light vaccine during a home vaccination visit in Kazan, Russia. Photo: Yegor Aleyev\TASS via Getty Images

COVID-19 vaccines produced by Johnson & Johnson and China's Sinopharm, as well as the Russian-made Sputnik V, were found to provide little or no protection against the newly emerging Omicron variant, according to a study out this week.

Driving the news: The study, which was published as a preprint and isn't yet peer-reviewed, found that just three out of 13 people who were fully vaccinated with China's Sinopharm vaccine produced neutralizing antibodies against Omicron.

