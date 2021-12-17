Drone defense startup Dedrone raises $30.5 million

Dedrone, an SF-based drone defense startup, raised $30.5 million in Series C funding led by public safety firm Axon, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: Drone traffic is proliferating faster than is monitoring and mitigation technology. Dedrone's situational awareness software is designed to help safety authorities catch up before there is either intentional or unintentional harm.

Other investors include Aqton Partners, Menlo Ventures, Felicis Ventures, Target Partners, TempoCap and John Chambers. No valuation terms are being disclosed, although CEO Aaditya Devarakonda tells Axios that the round was done at "multiples" of the $100 million post-money mark it secured last year in a round led by General Dynamics.

The bottom line: "If you're an airport or stadium, the biggest threat is someone flying a drone at you with a whole lot of stuff on it, whether that be cameras that capture sensitive information or something worse... Our biggest competition is not having an airspace line item in security budgets." — Aaditya Devarakonda