The disappearing startup

For the first time on record, U.S. companies are actually dying at a faster rate than they're being born, according to an analysis by the Economic Innovation Group, a non-profit research and advocacy organization.

Why it matters: The slow rate of business starts means the U.S. economy is powered by a narrowing segment of companies, people and geographies — making the overall economy less resilient than it was after previous recessions. When fewer new companies are being born, it's less likely that the companies and jobs that are disappearing will be replaced by better ones. And without competitive pressures from upstarts, big companies are able to grow bigger faster, increasing industry consolidation.

Data: Census Bureau; Chart: Chris Canipe / Axios
"This is new territory for the U.S. economy," said John Lettieri, co-founder of EIG. "Firms that don't get created don't create jobs...The ripple effects are really hard to overstate."

The birth rate of new companies collapsed with the Great Recession, and the number of firms that opened during the recovery period is lower than that of any other post-recession period.

The U.S. economy is increasingly reliant on a few metropolitan areas' expansion of companies. Between 2010 and 2014, five metro areas produced the same net increase in firms as the entire rest of the country:

  1. New York
  2. Miami
  3. Los Angeles
  4. Houston
  5. Dallas
Essentially, this means that the number of markets with expanding bases of new companies are dwindling down to a few "hubs," a big departure from the previous three decades when almost all U.S. metro areas consistently created more than enough new companies to replace the ones that closed. In the 1970s, more than one-third of metro areas met or exceeded the national startup rate. By the 2010s, only one in seven metro areas matches or exceeds the national startup rate.
What it means for communities: Areas where a lot of new companies are created tend to enjoy the benefits of stronger local economies, including opportunities to switch jobs, move between regions and earn higher salaries. Fewer communities are now experiencing those benefits, helping to fuel regional inequality, according to EIG. Already-disadvantaged areas seem to suffer the most from the startup slowdown, while thriving areas (typically centered around bigger cities) continued to grow more prosperous.
What happened? EIG suggests declining population growth, a sharp decline in startup capital (notably home equity) during the recession, and changes to the regulatory environment have been factors. The group's full analysis can be found here.
Be smart: This plays into the growing gaps we see across the country between the haves and have-nots, the urban and rural areas — and even political views.
Scoop: Trump lawyers want wall between Kushner, president

Lazaro Gamio / Axios

President Trump's outside legal team wants to wall off Jared Kushner from discussing the Russia investigation with his father-in-law, according to sources with direct knowledge of the discussions.

  • Members of Trump's legal team — which is led by longtime Trump lawyer Marc Kasowitz, and includes conservative legal firebrand Jay Sekulow — are trying to cloak their startling demand with the two-word message to Kushner: Nothing personal.
  • The team contends that it isn't out to get Kushner, but just wants to protect the president because his son-in-law is so wrapped up in the investigation. He had three meetings with Russians that special counsel Bob Mueller is sure to investigate.
  • Members of Trump's legal team are frustrated that Kushner has been discussing the investigation with the president, according to the sources.

The mechanics of the wall are unclear, but it apparently would constitute an agreement by Kushner not to discuss anything about the Russia probes with the president.

  • Why it matters: The demand could exacerbate tensions between Trump's team and Kushner's high-profile lawyers, Jamie Gorelick and Abbe Lowell. A fractured team, either because of boundaries or personal differences, could make it even harder for Trump to defend himself and at the same time pass parts of his agenda.
  • The mood: Tensions are flaring among all the factions as they try to cope with this week's revelation about a meeting arranged by Donald Trump Jr., the president's oldest son, in a quest for dirt on Hillary Clinton from a Russian lawyer.
  • Some advisers to the White House are concerned about the right-wing, base-first approach of Trump's outside legal team, which is especially attentive to Fox News' Sean Hannity. These advisers worry that the red-meat approach is insufficient, with so much at risk to the president's image and agenda.
  • On the other side, The New York Times' Peter Baker and Maggie Haberman reported that "Kasowitz and his colleagues ... have complained that Mr. Kushner has been whispering in the president's ear about the Russia investigations and stories while keeping the lawyers out of the loop."
  • The Times also quoted "three people close to the legal team" as saying Trump has also "trained his ire" on Kasowitz, because the president "has grown disillusioned by Mr. Kasowitz's strategy."
  • And ... "Kasowitz and his colleagues have been deeply frustrated by the president."
Hill Republicans warn big tech: tread carefully

Aijaz Rahi / AP

Republican House leadership told Facebook, Google and Amazon that overly aggressive net neutrality activism could make it harder to work together on other policy issues the firms care about, according to two sources familiar with the conversation. The message was delivered in a meeting the day before dozens of internet companies protested the FCC's plan to unwind net neutrality rules.

Why it matters: Tech companies are walking a fine line in speaking out against Trump administration policies — and net neutrality is particularly sensitive. On one hand, they generally support the rules (even though they are now so big that they don't necessarily need them) and their employees care deeply about the issue. On the other, they are asking Congress for help on touchy issues like consumer privacy and legal liability for content on online platforms that would have major business ramifications.

More details:

  • The staffers told the companies that they want to settle the net neutrality debate with a legislative compromise, according to a Hill source familiar with the meeting.
  • On Wednesday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg pushed his support of the rules, but said the company is "also open to working with members of Congress and anyone else on laws to protect net neutrality" — the first time the company has publicly expressed support for legislation, which is also supported by the major telecom companies.
  • The companies were joined by their trade group, the Internet Association. Staffers from the offices of Speaker Paul Ryan, Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Majority Whip Steve Scalise and the House Republican Conference were there, and a staffer from the Energy & Commerce Committee.
  • When asked about the meeting, Internet Association spokesman Noah Theran said they remain "committed to working with all stakeholders to protect and preserve strong rules."

The protest: While companies participated in Wednesday's so-called "day of action," their efforts were seen by some Hill allies on the left as the bare minimum. Facebook's Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg posted notes of support on their profiles. Google emailed a list of users who had previously taken action on policy issues, and Amazon put a minimalist message on its homepage.

FDA panel recommends leukemia gene therapy for approval

Winfried Rothermel / AP

An FDA panel has recommended that a revolutionary gene therapy treatment — CTL109 from Novartis and the University of Pennsylvania — be approved to fight a rare form of childhood leukemia, which would make it the first gene therapy treatment to reach the market, per the NYT.

Why it matters: It's a potentially game-changing step for cancer treatment. The traditional use of chemotherapy, essentially strong poison sent directly into the bloodstream, might become a thing of the past should gene therapy be proven effective.

  • How it works: Millions of a patient's T-cells are removed and reengineered using a disabled form of HIV to become equipped to attack and destroy B-cells, which are a normal part of the immune system but become malignant when a patient has leukemia. The new T-cells are reintroduced to the patient's bloodstream where they become cancer "serial killers."
  • The limitations: The time needed to reengineer the cells has been knocked down to 22 days from 4 months, but the treatment can only be performed at 30 to 35 approved medical centers. Plus, the initial side effects can be extremely harsh — with severe reactions — and longer-term side effects might still pop up.
Verizon security breach exposes millions of customers' info

Elise Amendola / AP

When researcher Chris Vickery told Verizon last month it was the victim of a cyber breach, it took over a week to secure the data that had been exposed, ZDNet reports. More than 14 million U.S. customers had their data exposed, including their addresses, names, phone numbers, and account PINs, according to security firm UpGuard, where Vickery works.

What it means: That's enough to get you into someone's account, even if there's two-factor authentication. European telecoms provider Orange may have also had some data on the exposed server.

How it happened: Verizon said an employee at NICE Systems, a third-party vendor, incorrectly left the sensitive data on an unprotected Amazon S3 storage server. CNN reports Verizon gave a third party access to this information to facilitate customer service calls (only customers who called customer service in the last six months had their information exposed).

85 of the Fortune 100 are NICE customers and the company has been linked with government intelligence agencies around the world, per Privacy International.

Implications: Charles Goldberg, Senior Director of Product for Thales e-Security, pointed out that while "an unfortunate incident in its own right, the Verizon leak is not a solitary occurrence. Amazon S3 buckets are vulnerable to data leaks…even very well trained professionals can find it challenging to manage access controls."

Verizon's take: Verizon said 6 million customers' personal data was leaked, rather than 14, according to CNN. There is "no indication that the information has been compromised."

What to watch: If the FCC investigates the breach. (Cosumer rights group Public Knowledge has called on the FCC to do so.)

Trump on Trump Jr: "many people would have held that meeting"

Seth Wenig / AP

Donald Trump gave his reaction Wednesday to his son Donald Trump Jr.'s meeting with a Russian lawyer, telling Reuters, "I think many people would have held that meeting."

  • On whether he knew of the meeting in advance: "No, that I didn't know until a couple of days ago when I heard about this."
  • Trump said he discussed election meddling with Putin for 20-25 minutes: "I said, did you do it? And he said no, I did not. Absolutely not. I then asked him a second time in a totally different way. He said absolutely not."
House health funding bill boosts NIH budget

AP file photo

A House subcommittee has released a health funding bill that would give the National Institutes of Health a $1.1 billion increase — a clear rejection of the Trump administration's budget proposal, which would have cut NIH by $5.8 billion. The bill would reduce the overall Department of Health and Human Services budget by $542 million and squeeze individual agencies' budgets — but it rejects most of the Trump budget's deepest cuts in health programs.

The backstory: The subcommittee chairman, Tom Cole, has made it no secret that he wouldn't go along with the administration's NIH cuts. He's too vested in his own legacy of increasing the NIH budget, which got a $2 billion boost in each of the past two years. But his funding bill has enough other cuts to ensure plenty of partisan fights ahead.

Other highlights of the bill, to be marked up tomorrow by the House Appropriations Labor-HHS subcommittee:

  • Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services: $219 million cut
  • Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: $198 million cut
  • Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration: $306 million cut
  • Health Resources and Services Administration: $398 million cut
  • Alzheimer's disease research: $400 million increase
  • Brain research initiative: $76 million increase
  • Precision medicine research: $80 million increase

Trouble spots: Democrats are sure to put up a fight over the elimination of the Title X family planning program. The bill would ban the use of any new funds to implement the Affordable Care Act — a standard GOP provision since the law was enacted. And a $10 million CDC Climate Change program would be eliminated.

Trump's tax-deduction plan is a GOP gamble

Carolyn Kaster / AP

A part of President Trump's tax plan has both Republicans and Democrats unsure of where to stand, according to a report from Bloomberg. The proposal to cut the state and local tax deduction has ups and down for both parties.

Republicans could benefit: Cutting the deduction could raise approximately $1.3 trillion over the next 10 years, "offsetting steep individual and corporate rate cuts Trump and Republicans are eyeing." Also, taxes would be shifted onto Democratic states like New York, New Jersey, and California.

But: This could have negative implications on citizens in their districts. Losing the deduction could "make standard deductions more attractive," resulting in a decrease of local home values. Bloomberg reported that home prices could fall by an average of 10 percent.
Win/lose for Dems

Democrats could benefit: If Republicans lose popularity due to the proposal, which is possible considering some of the vulnerable districts went blue during the 2016 election.

But, Democrats are stuck: Keeping the deduction as-is would mean they're "supporting a tax break for some of the wealthiest Americans," something they've normally argued against.
Paul Ryan: I'll secure "strong" Russia sanctions

Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP

House Speaker Paul Ryan pledged Wednesday to pass a "strong, bold" Russia sanctions bill, referring to himself as "a Russia hawk," per the AP.

Context: A sanctions bill passed the Senate by a 97-2 vote, but Democrats are accusing House Republicans of stalling, per Reuters. Ryan said a procedural issue is causing the holdup.

Why it matters: Axios' Jonathan Swan reports that the White House is racing to stop Congress from sending the bill to Trump's desk. Legislative Director Marc Short says the bill "greatly hampers the executive branch's diplomatic efforts," and CIA Director Mike Pompeo told Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy the bill would affect his "ability to do his work and his job, a few elements of it."

The Dem stance: Minority Whip Steny Hoyer said delays make it look as though House leaders are "in protective mode" for the White House.

PC sales drop for the 11th quarter in a row

Dell

Higher memory and display prices put further pressure on the already slumping computer market, with PC sales down yet again last quarter, according to preliminary numbers from Gartner. Shipments were down 4.3% from a year ago and represented the lowest quarterly total since 2007, according to the market researcher.

It's worth noting that Gartner's numbers don't include Chromebook sales, which have been growing, or iPad sales, which haven't. As for Chromebooks, Gartner says shipments last year grew 38% in 2016, while the overall PC market declined 6%.

HP on the rise: While most of the market was down, HP posted its fifth straight quarter of year-on-year growth and passed up Lenovo to reclaim the top spot among PC makers globally.

White House: Impeachment resolution “ridiculous”

Alex Brandon / AP

Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Sanders debased Rep. Brad Sherman's (D, Calif.) proposed articles of impeachment against President Trump as "utterly and completely ridiculous and a political game at its worst." She similarly dismissed calls for Jared Kushner's security clearance to be revoked, stating the notion is just another example Democrats playing political games. Other highlights from Sanders' off-camera briefing:

  • What's with the gaps in Trump's agenda? Sanders said he's been in private meetings discussing national security, cybersecurity, trade, and the economy.
  • Has Trump spoken with Don Jr? Sanders wasn't sure about the specifics, but said they've spoken "at least at some point over the past few days."
  • Does Trump view Russia as a friend or foe? Sanders dodged for the third day in a row.
Wal-Mart is fining suppliers who don't deliver on time

Kelly P. Kissel / AP

Wal-Mart will begin fining its suppliers for deliveries that are late, early or incomplete, Bloomberg reports. The goal is to make sure everything customers might want is fully stocked. The retail giant predicts the plan will bring in $1 billion in additional revenue.

The company hopes its suppliers will deliver on time and in full 95% of the time to avoid fines. Currently, big suppliers like Procter & Gamble and Unilever meet schedules about 10% of the time. In a presentation to suppliers obtained by Bloomberg, Wal-Mart said: "The goals are aggressive and will require new ways of working."

Why it matters: Wal-Mart is under pressure to compete with Amazon after the rival company bought Whole Foods and expanded its footprint in brick-and-mortar retail. Pressing suppliers to make sure products are always available is one way to please customers and keep them at Wal-Mart.

