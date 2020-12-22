Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Deborah Birx says she will retire

Photo: Alex Wong via Getty

Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator, told Newsy on Tuesday that she plans to retire.

Driving the news: Birx did not provide a specific timeline, but said she is willing to wait and help President-elect Joe Biden’s team with its coronavirus response if needed.

What she's saying: “I want the Biden administration to be successful," Birx told Newsy.

  • “I will be helpful in any role that people think I can be helpful in, and then I will retire,” she said, adding that she would only help "through a period of time."
  • “This experience has been a bit overwhelming. It’s been very difficult on my family," she said, pointing to criticism she received after traveling to Delaware over the Thanksgiving holiday for what she said was the winterization of the property before a possible sale, per AP.

The big picture: Birx left her post as the U.S. global AIDS coordinator in February to join the White House coronavirus task force.

  • During her time on the task force, Birx faced criticism for not publicly pushing back strongly enough against President Trump when he contradicted medical advice and science.
  • The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Go deeper: Why Deborah Birx is the real power doctor

Go deeper

Ursula Perano
5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Top health officials publicly receive Moderna's coronavirus vaccine

Anthony Fauci, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, and National Institutes of Health director Francis Collins publicly received Moderna's coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday.

Why it matters: It's part of a broad government effort to televise top officials receiving the COVID-19 vaccine in order to bolster public confidence. Fauci, Azar and Collins are the first public figures to receive the Moderna vaccine, which was cleared for emergency use last week by the FDA.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Fadel Allassan
7 hours ago - Health

BioNTech says it could produce vaccine for COVID-19 variant in 6 weeks if needed

Photo: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin told the Financial Times his company could produce a new vaccine to combat mutations of COVID-19 within six weeks using the technology from its current vaccine, which was developed with Pfizer.

Driving the news: Concerns have mounted after the U.K. and World Health Organization said they have identified a new variant of COVID-19 in England that appears to be 70% more transmissible. U.S. officials have said the chances the new strain will make current vaccines less effective are "extremely low."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
David Nather
10 hours ago - Health

Axios-Ipsos poll: Finally, some optimism about COVID

Data: Axios/Ipsos survey; Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios

One in three Americans believe their physical and mental health will be better next year as more people say they plan to get the COVID vaccine as soon as it's available, in the latest installment of the Axios/Ipsos Coronavirus Index.

Why it matters: In a year of unrelenting bad news and doom, the survey finally shows some hints of optimism about the pandemic — though it has yet to spread to the majority of Americans.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow

