Former Trump COVID advisor Deborah Birx to publish book

Deborah Birx, who served as an advisor in the Trump administration in the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, will release a memoir in April focusing on her time in the White House, AP reports.

Driving the news: Birx, a respected physician and diplomat who faced criticism for not pushing back on Trump when he contracted public health experts, said in a statement to the AP she wanted to document "the full extent of what I witnessed as I tried to save lives" during the COVID-19 pandemic, .

What she's saying: “In the book, I expose the true cost of mistakes that were made at all levels of the federal government, but I also clarify the things that went right yet remained largely unseen — the insights and innovations that saved American lives in this pandemic and are essential to preparing for the next," she said.

Catch up quick: Birx was appointed to the position by then Vice President Pence in February 2020 and served until December 2020.

She testified in October 2021 saying that Trump administration could have prevented more deaths had their been more mask mandates and increased testing among other things

What's next: The book, titled “Silent Invasion: The Untold Story of The Trump Administration, COVID-19, and Preventing the Next Pandemic Before It’s Too Late," is scheduled to come out April 26th of this year.