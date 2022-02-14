Former Trump COVID advisor Deborah Birx to publish book

Sign up for our daily briefing
Dr. Birx at a press briefing in November of 2020. Photo: Chris Kleponis/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Deborah Birx, who served as an advisor in the Trump administration in the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, will release a memoir in April focusing on her time in the White House, AP reports.
Driving the news: Birx, a respected physician and diplomat who faced criticism for not pushing back on Trump when he contracted public health experts, said in a statement to the AP she wanted to document "the full extent of what I witnessed as I tried to save lives" during the COVID-19 pandemic, .
What she's saying: “In the book, I expose the true cost of mistakes that were made at all levels of the federal government, but I also clarify the things that went right yet remained largely unseen — the insights and innovations that saved American lives in this pandemic and are essential to preparing for the next," she said.
Catch up quick: Birx was appointed to the position by then Vice President Pence in February 2020 and served until December 2020.
- She testified in October 2021 saying that Trump administration could have prevented more deaths had their been more mask mandates and increased testing among other things
What's next: The book, titled “Silent Invasion: The Untold Story of The Trump Administration, COVID-19, and Preventing the Next Pandemic Before It’s Too Late," is scheduled to come out April 26th of this year.