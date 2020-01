The exchange:

Sanders: "Every major environmental organization has said 'no' to this new trade agreement because it does not even have the phrase 'climate change' in it. And given the fact that climate change is right now the greatest threat facing this planet, I will not vote for a trade agreement that does not incorporate very, very strong principles to significantly lower fossil fuel emissions in the world."

Warren: "This new trade deal is a modest improvement. Senator Sanders himself has said so. It will give some relief to our farmers, it will give some relief to our workers. I believe we accept that relief, we try to help the people who need help, and we get up the next day and fight for a better trade deal."

Sanders: "Well, I think that it is not so easy to put together new trade legislation. If this is passed, I think it will set us back a number of years."

