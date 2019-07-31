Tuesday's Democratic debate began with a substantive, at times fiery discussion about Medicare for All and the health care policies that would help the Democratic nominee defeat President Trump — capped by Sen. Elizabeth Warren denouncing former Rep. John Delaney for using "Republican talking points."

Why it matters: The opening 40 minutes of the debate underscored the divide between progressive Sens. Warren and Bernie Sanders and the rest of the Democratic candidates, many of whom support more moderate health care policies like a public option or an expansion of the Affordable Care Act.