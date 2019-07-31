Tuesday's Democratic debate began with a substantive, at times fiery discussion about Medicare for All and the health care policies that would help the Democratic nominee defeat President Trump — capped by Sen. Elizabeth Warren denouncing former Rep. John Delaney for using "Republican talking points."
Why it matters: The opening 40 minutes of the debate underscored the divide between progressive Sens. Warren and Bernie Sanders and the rest of the Democratic candidates, many of whom support more moderate health care policies like a public option or an expansion of the Affordable Care Act.
Catch up quick: Delaney hung his opening statement on disparaging Sanders and Warren, describing them as the road that would pave the way to Trump's re-election.
- When asked if she agrees with Sanders on raising taxes for the middle class to pay for Medicare for All, Warren said middle class families would pay less out of pocket for their healthcare — while costs would go up for billionaires and corporations.
- Rep. Tim Ryan also criticized Medicare for All as "bad policy" and "bad politics," claiming that Sanders has no idea whether the plan would improve benefits for union workers who lost their coverage.
- Sanders hit back: "Sure, I do! It’s my damn bill!"
- Marianne Williamson separated herself from Sanders and Warren on the issue, saying she had concerns "about what the Republicans would say" on Medicare for All and worried the policy would make it "harder to win" and "harder to govern."
Catch up quick: Gov. Steve Bullock criticized Sanders' immigration plan, saying decriminalizing entry to the U.S. and giving healthcare to undocumented immigrants would cause more people to try to come into the country.
- Sens. Cory Booker, Kirsten Gillibrand, Kamala Harris have all endorsed Sanders' plan— but Warren was asked to defend it on the debate stage Tuesday.
- Rep. Tim Ryan agreed that decriminalizing the border — which a number of candidates have endorsed — would incentivize undocumented immigrants to come into the country illegally, and said: "If you want to come into the country, you should at least ring the doorbell."
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.