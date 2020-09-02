Commission on Presidential Debates announces moderators

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photos: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images, Mandel Ngan/AFP
The Commission on Presidential Debates on Wednesday announced the moderators for the general election debates: Fox News' Chris Wallace, USA Today's Susan Page, C-SPAN's Steve Scully and NBC News' Kristen Welker.
What to watch: It's a wild card how President Trump will react to the moderator list, but previously he has been a harsh critic of Chris Wallace and attacked NBC as "fake news."
Details:
- First presidential debate on Sept. 29: Chris Wallace
- Vice presidential debate on Oct. 7: Susan Page
- Second presidential debate on Oct. 15: Steve Scully
- Third presidential debate on Oct. 22: Kristen Welker
The first and third presidential debates will be held in 15-minute segments, while the vice presidential debate will only allow for 10-minute segments. Candidates will have two minutes to respond to each question.
- The second presidential debate will be held through a town meeting, with audience members posing questions.
- Each debate will air 9pm–10:30pm ET.