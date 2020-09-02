2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Commission on Presidential Debates announces moderators

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photos: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images, Mandel Ngan/AFP

The Commission on Presidential Debates on Wednesday announced the moderators for the general election debates: Fox News' Chris Wallace, USA Today's Susan Page, C-SPAN's Steve Scully and NBC News' Kristen Welker.

What to watch: It's a wild card how President Trump will react to the moderator list, but previously he has been a harsh critic of Chris Wallace and attacked NBC as "fake news."

Details:

  • First presidential debate on Sept. 29: Chris Wallace
  • Vice presidential debate on Oct. 7: Susan Page
  • Second presidential debate on Oct. 15: Steve Scully
  • Third presidential debate on Oct. 22: Kristen Welker

The first and third presidential debates will be held in 15-minute segments, while the vice presidential debate will only allow for 10-minute segments. Candidates will have two minutes to respond to each question.

  • The second presidential debate will be held through a town meeting, with audience members posing questions.
  • Each debate will air 9pm–10:30pm ET.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 10 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Joe Biden to visit Kenosha on Thursday

Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, plan to visit Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Thursday, where they will hold a "community meeting" to "bring together Americans to heal and address the challenges we face" before making a local stop in the city, his campaign announced.

Why it matters: The visit will come two days after President Trump made a trip to Kenosha against the wishes of Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) to tour damage from the violent protests that erupted after the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Trump spent much of his Tuesday visit defending law enforcement and attacking "left-wing violence."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jacob Knutson
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden campaign says it raised record-breaking $364.5 million in August

Joe Biden in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, on Aug. 31. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden's campaign, the Democratic National Committee and their joint fundraising committees together raised $364.5 million in the month of August, his campaign announced Wednesday.

Why it matters: The total is believed to be the most ever raised by a presidential candidate in a single month, likely driven in part by Biden's announcement on Aug. 11 that he had tapped Sen. Kamala Harris to be his running mate, according to the New York Times.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
4 hours ago - Technology

Chinese export rules add new complication to TikTok Rubik's Cube

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

TikTok is less than two weeks away from President Trump's deal-or-death deadline, but a transaction is feeling even further away than when he first made his threat.

Driving the news: China's new tech export rules could prevent ByteDance from including TikTok's algorithm in its sale of TikTok, which is akin to McDonald's selling a Big Mac without the meat.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow