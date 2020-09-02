Commission on Presidential Debates announces moderators

The Commission on Presidential Debates on Wednesday announced the moderators for the general election debates: Fox News' Chris Wallace, USA Today's Susan Page, C-SPAN's Steve Scully and NBC News' Kristen Welker.

What to watch: It's a wild card how President Trump will react to the moderator list, but previously he has been a harsh critic of Chris Wallace and attacked NBC as "fake news."

Details:

First presidential debate on Sept. 29: Chris Wallace

Vice presidential debate on Oct. 7: Susan Page

Second presidential debate on Oct. 15: Steve Scully

Third presidential debate on Oct. 22: Kristen Welker

The first and third presidential debates will be held in 15-minute segments, while the vice presidential debate will only allow for 10-minute segments. Candidates will have two minutes to respond to each question.