21 mins ago - Technology

Misinformation thrives on social media ahead of presidential debate

Joe Biden speaking in Wilmington, Delaware, on Sept. 27. Photo: Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images

A baseless conspiracy theory that Joe Biden would wear an electronic device in his ear during the first presidential debate on Tuesday went viral on social media hours before the event.

Why it matters: The conspiracy originated on social media before appearing in a text message sent by President Trump’s re-election campaign to supporters. It was then regurgitated by media outlets like Fox News and New York Post, who cited the Trump campaign, throughout the day, according to NBC News.

How it worked: Baseless memes calling for a third party to inspect Biden's ears before the debate saturated Facebook Tuesday morning.

  • One particular meme was simultaneously posted by multiple Facebook pages with names like “US Conservative” and “The Unhinged Left” and received thousands of shares, according to NBC.
  • Fox News, New York Post and Breitbart then published stories claiming that the Trump campaign wants the Biden campaign to allow a third party to inspect the ears of each debater for earpieces and that Biden had not yet agreed, citing the Trump campaign.
  • The stories received tens of thousands of shares on Facebook and Twitter, despite being based on nothing more than anonymous accusations on social media and from the Trump campaign. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany shared the rumor on Twitter, receiving tens of thousands of interactions on her own page.

Our thought bubble, via Axios' Ina Fried: It's just the latest example of how false information can easily gain traction on social media, spread unchecked and eventually become a subject of discussion in both partisan and mainstream media.

The big picture: The earpiece conspiracy was not the only example of viral misinformation spreading ahead of the the debate. On Tuesday morning, "Fox and Friends" allowed Rudy Giuliani, Trump's personal lawyer, to repeat a baseless accusation that Biden is taking "performance enhancing drugs" to help his debate performance.

  • Trump has repeated the accusation multiple times over the last month without offering proof. The president even suggested that both men be drug tested before the debate, an offer Biden’s campaign rejected.

Sep 27, 2020 - Politics & Policy

How Trump, Biden plan to score at Tuesday's debate

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

President Trump has been practicing with flashcards and prepping with former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie before Tuesday's presidential debate.

Behind the scenes: Top aides tell Axios he's been testing his attacks on the campaign trail for weeks, seeing what ignites his crowds or falls flat. One of the biggest themes Trump plans to drive home is his "tough guy" persona, which advisers see as an advantage with voters in key states.

15 hours ago - Technology

Exclusive: Biden campaign blasts Facebook for "regression"

An image of the letter Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon sent Mark Zuckerberg.

On the eve of the first presidential debate, the Biden campaign is pressing Facebook to remove posts by President Trump — and slamming the social media company as "the nation's foremost propagator of disinformation about the voting process."

Why it matters: By publicly escalating the conflict, the campaign is pressing Facebook to enforce its policies against misinformation more aggressively.

15 hours ago - Politics & Policy

NYT's Trump tax returns exposé explodes on social media

Data: NewsWhip; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The New York Times' bombshell tax investigation has become one of the most viral investigative news stories on social media during the Trump era, according to data from NewsWhip.

Why it matters: The years-long anticipation of the release of President Trump's tax returns has hit a nerve among Americans, many of whom have been waiting to see whether the returns reinforce rumors of the president's flimsy financial record.

