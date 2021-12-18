COVID-19 deaths among pregnant people surged amid Delta, CDC data show

The number of pregnant people who died of COVID-19 surged in August and September as the Delta variant spread nationwide, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention out this week.

Why it matters: The data underscore the importance of pregnant people receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, especially as the quickly emerging Omicron variant starts to spread, according to CDC Director Rochelle Walensky.

Driving the news: More than two dozen deaths from COVID-19 among pregnant people were recorded in August and September of this year, according to the CDC.

Additionally, more than 40% of the 248 total deaths among pregnant people since the pandemic began occurred since August.

"I can tell you, when I hear about a pregnant woman in the community who is not vaccinated, I personally pick up the phone and talk to them," Walensky told ABC News' chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton earlier this month.

Walensky also told Ashton she is "very concerned" about pregnant people who remain unvaccinated as the Omicron variant spreads.

The big picture: The data come as COVID-19 vaccination rates among pregnant people continue to lag relative to the general population.

As of Dec. 4, the most recent data available, less than 35% of pregnant people are fully vaccinated, compared to nearly 61% of the general population, according to the CDC.

The vaccination rate among Black pregnant people is even lower, at around 22%, according to the CDC.

Pregnant people face a greater risk of serious illness from COVID-19, according to the CDC.

What they're saying: "This is one where I feel like we have to do more," Walensky said of the lagging vaccination rate among pregnant people.

"We have to do better," she said.

