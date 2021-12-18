Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

COVID-19 deaths among pregnant people surged amid Delta, CDC data show

Rochelle Walensky during a meeting with President Biden and members of the Covid-19 Response Team on the Omicron variant in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 9. Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The number of pregnant people who died of COVID-19 surged in August and September as the Delta variant spread nationwide, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention out this week.

Why it matters: The data underscore the importance of pregnant people receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, especially as the quickly emerging Omicron variant starts to spread, according to CDC Director Rochelle Walensky.

Driving the news: More than two dozen deaths from COVID-19 among pregnant people were recorded in August and September of this year, according to the CDC.

  • Additionally, more than 40% of the 248 total deaths among pregnant people since the pandemic began occurred since August.
  • "I can tell you, when I hear about a pregnant woman in the community who is not vaccinated, I personally pick up the phone and talk to them," Walensky told ABC News' chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton earlier this month.
  • Walensky also told Ashton she is "very concerned" about pregnant people who remain unvaccinated as the Omicron variant spreads.

The big picture: The data come as COVID-19 vaccination rates among pregnant people continue to lag relative to the general population.

  • As of Dec. 4, the most recent data available, less than 35% of pregnant people are fully vaccinated, compared to nearly 61% of the general population, according to the CDC.
  • The vaccination rate among Black pregnant people is even lower, at around 22%, according to the CDC.
  • Pregnant people face a greater risk of serious illness from COVID-19, according to the CDC.

What they're saying: "This is one where I feel like we have to do more," Walensky said of the lagging vaccination rate among pregnant people.

  • "We have to do better," she said.

Kierra Frazier
18 hours ago - Health

New Orleans implements indoor vaccine mandate for kids 5 and up

Photo: Marco Cantile/LightRocket via Getty Images

New Orleans announced this week an expanded vaccine mandate that requires children 5 and up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine for indoor settings or have a negative test.

Why it matters: The decision comes along with a New Orleans public school system vaccine requirement for students 5 and up, the first of its kind in the United States, NOLA reports.

Axios
Updated 13 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: Parents end year with incredible stress — Weight of COVID pushing health care workforce to breaking point — White House unveils "test to stay" strategy to keep kids in school.
  2. Vaccines: Federal appeals court reinstates Biden's vaccine mandate for large companies — Study: J&J vaccine provides little or no protection against Omicron.
  3. States: Ohio National Guard dispatched to hospitals as COVID cases surgeNew Orleans implements indoor vaccine mandate for kids 5 and upNew York reports highest daily COVID record of pandemic.
  4. World: Canada to reimpose COVID testing requirement for travelers ± U.K.'s climbing case count heralds Omicron winter — EU official: Omicron expected to be dominant variant by mid-January.
  5. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.
Shawna Chen
16 hours ago - Health

Ohio National Guard dispatched to hospitals as COVID cases surge

A healthcare professional suits up to enter a COVID patient's room in the ICU at Van Wert County Hospital in Van Wert, Ohio, on Nov. 20, 2020. Photo: Megan Jelinger/AFP via Getty Images

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Friday that he has mobilized 1,050 members of the National Guard to assist with COVID-related staffing issues in hospitals across the state.

Why it matters: More than 4,700 people are currently hospitalized in Ohio for COVID — equating to one in every 5 hospital patients, according to DeWine's office.

