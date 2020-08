Last year, nearly the entire editorial staff of sports-focused media site Deadspin quit in protest over private equity-backed management interference in their editorial decisions. Now they've reunited to form a company called Defector Media without any outside investors.

Why it matters: The broader media industry is watching Defector very carefully, particularly journalists who were either laid off or are worried about being laid off. Axios Re:Cap digs in with Defector co-founder Giri Nathan.