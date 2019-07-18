New: A weekly newsletter about the trends shaping cities

Deadly fire at Japan's Kyoto Animation studio

Fire fighters inspect an animation company which caught fire in Kyoto on July 18, 2019.
The animation company's fire-ravaged building in Kyoto, Japan. Photo: Jiji Press/AFP/Getty Images

Fire has engulfed an animation studio in Kyoto, Japan, in a suspected arson attack in which 1 person's confirmed to have been killed and 12 others presumed dead by authorities, AP reports.

Details: A suspected arsonist spread an unidentified liquid that set off the blaze at Kyoto Animation, local police and fire department officials said, according to AP. A fire department spokesman told AFP, "Callers reported having heard a loud explosion from the first floor of Kyoto Animation and seeing smoke."

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

Japan