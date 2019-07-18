Deadly fire at Japan's Kyoto Animation studio

Fire has engulfed an animation studio in Kyoto, Japan, in a suspected arson attack in which 1 person's confirmed to have been killed and 12 others presumed dead by authorities, AP reports.

Details: A suspected arsonist spread an unidentified liquid that set off the blaze at Kyoto Animation, local police and fire department officials said, according to AP. A fire department spokesman told AFP, "Callers reported having heard a loud explosion from the first floor of Kyoto Animation and seeing smoke."

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.