New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) announced a new COVID vaccine mandate for private companies during a Monday interview with MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

Why it matters: De Blasio said it was a "first-in-the-nation measure" and will go into effect starting Dec. 27.

The city had already imposed a vaccine mandate for city workers.

Details: De Blasio also said children between the ages of 5 and 11 will be required to show proof of vaccination to access indoor dining, as well as fitness and entertainment venues. Proof of at least one vaccine dose will be enough to allow kids to participate in those activities.

Adults must now show they have had two doses of the vaccine.

What he's saying: "We in New York City have decided to use a preemptive strike, to really do something bold to stop the further growth of COVID and the dangers it’s causing to all of us," de Blasio said.

"So as of today, we’re going to announce a first-in-the-nation measure. Our health commissioner will announce a vaccine mandate for private sector employers across the board."

The mayor said his office will work "with the business community" to enforce the mandate.

The big picture: Back in September, President Biden announced mandates for employers that required over 80 million Americans working in the private sector to receive a COVID-19 vaccine or produce a negative test result at least once a week.