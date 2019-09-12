The Democratic Congressional Committee (DCCC) said in a statement Wednesday that it's chosen Lucinda Guinn as its new executive director — the first Latina to serve in the role.

Why it matters: Per Politico, the appointment of the former EMILY’S List executive comes after more than a month-long search following a mass exodus of senior staffers in July, including the former executive director Allison Jaslow, triggering an outcry from Democrats over a lack of diversity at the campaign arm.

The big picture: The DCCC said that the native New Mexican, who grew up in El Paso, has worked on campaigns "up and down the ballot, including managing large Red-to-Blue races and serving as Political Director at the Gay & Lesbian Victory Fund."