D.C. Mayor Bowser (D) declared a state of emergency on Monday and announced a number of new policies aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19, including the reinstatement of the city's indoor mask mandate and a booster requirement for D.C. government employees.

Driving the news: The recent case surge comes amid the rise of the Omicron variant and as COVID tests are harder to find—all while many D.C.-area residents prepare to gather with family and friends for the holiday season.

What's happening: Bowser made the announcement in a Monday press conference, saying "we have to respond to what’s happening in our city and what’s happening in our nation.” The new measures include...

Masks: The indoor mask mandate will go into effect on Tuesday and last until Jan. 31.

Testing: Bowser also announced an expansion of D.C.'s COVID testing.

Nine new Test Yourself DC sites will be added. These sites provide free PCR tests.

DC Health is also launching Test Yourself Express on Wednesday, which will provide free rapid tests. The District ordered 1 million rapid tests kits to keep up with demand.

Vaccines: The D.C. government will now require all employees, contractors, interns and grantees to be fully vaccinated with a booster. There will be no test-out option.

Vaccines and boosters, D.C. officials stressed, continue to be the best form of COVID protection.

Schools: D.C. Public Schools and D.C. public charter schools will now be closed for instruction on Jan. 3 and 4, which would've been the first two days back from winter break, so that students and staff can pick up free rapid tests.

A negative test is not required for students to return to school following winter break.

Three DCPS schools have moved to virtual learning through the end of the year as the result of COVID outbreaks.

By the numbers: D.C. had two record-breaking days last week with the number of new COVID cases reported exceeding the worst of the Jan. 2021 surge.

The bottom line: The winter surge is pushing D.C. to go back to some early-pandemic safety measures in an effort to avoid packed hospitals and a jump in COVID-related deaths.