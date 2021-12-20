Sign up for our daily briefing

D.C. reinstates indoor mask mandate as COVID cases surge

Data: CDC; Chart: Axios Visuals

D.C. Mayor Bowser (D) declared a state of emergency on Monday and announced a number of new policies aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19, including the reinstatement of the city's indoor mask mandate and a booster requirement for D.C. government employees.

Driving the news: The recent case surge comes amid the rise of the Omicron variant and as COVID tests are harder to find—all while many D.C.-area residents prepare to gather with family and friends for the holiday season.

What's happening: Bowser made the announcement in a Monday press conference, saying "we have to respond to what’s happening in our city and what’s happening in our nation.” The new measures include...

Masks: The indoor mask mandate will go into effect on Tuesday and last until Jan. 31.

Testing: Bowser also announced an expansion of D.C.'s COVID testing.

  • Nine new Test Yourself DC sites will be added. These sites provide free PCR tests.
  • DC Health is also launching Test Yourself Express on Wednesday, which will provide free rapid tests. The District ordered 1 million rapid tests kits to keep up with demand.

Vaccines: The D.C. government will now require all employees, contractors, interns and grantees to be fully vaccinated with a booster. There will be no test-out option.

  • Vaccines and boosters, D.C. officials stressed, continue to be the best form of COVID protection.

Schools: D.C. Public Schools and D.C. public charter schools will now be closed for instruction on Jan. 3 and 4, which would've been the first two days back from winter break, so that students and staff can pick up free rapid tests.

  • A negative test is not required for students to return to school following winter break.
  • Three DCPS schools have moved to virtual learning through the end of the year as the result of COVID outbreaks.

By the numbers: D.C. had two record-breaking days last week with the number of new COVID cases reported exceeding the worst of the Jan. 2021 surge.

The bottom line: The winter surge is pushing D.C. to go back to some early-pandemic safety measures in an effort to avoid packed hospitals and a jump in COVID-related deaths.

Go deeper

Tina Reed, author of Vitals
11 hours ago - Health

COVID isn't finished with us

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Americans are tired of COVID and don't want another round of cancellations, but they're happening anyway.

Why it matters: Omicron is spreading so fast that it's forcing officials' hands, and scrambling Americans' plans just two weeks after an Axios-Ipsos poll found that most weren't interested in upending their lives to avoid the new variant.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Health: COVID isn't finished with us — Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker test positive for COVID-19 — Omicron surge pushes elite colleges back into 2020 mode
  2. Vaccines: Trump reveals he got COVID vaccine booster shot — Moderna says booster dose effective against Omicron — Report: CDC overcounts millions of vaccinations
  3. States: Broadway cancels performances due to COVID cases — Ohio National Guard dispatched to hospitals as COVID cases surge.
  4. World: U.K. health minister doesn't rule out new COVID restrictions before Christmas — New supply chain crisis: medical supplies — WHO: Omicron cases doubling in 1.5 to 3 days in places with local spread
  5. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ivana SaricRebecca Falconer
Updated 20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker test positive for COVID

Combination images of Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Cory Booker (D-N.J.) announced separately Sunday that they've tested positive for breakthrough cases of COVID-19.

Why it matters: Both Warren and Booker in Twitter posts reported mild symptoms and spoke of their gratitude of being fully vaccinated against the virus and having booster shots and advocated for others to do the same, as U.S. health officials warn of a surge in cases due to the Omicron variant.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow