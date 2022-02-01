D.C. will send $10,000 checks to child care workers

Child care workers in Washington, D.C. will receive checks for at least $10,000, after the city's council approved a measure to redirect tax revenues from the city's wealthiest residents to the child care workers, the Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: The move is expected to raise child care workers' annual incomes by an average of 25%, according to a task force established by the council.

Flashback: The council originally raised taxes on the city's wealthiest residents last summer, aiming to use $53 million from the first year of that increase to somehow raise the salaries of child care workers, per the Post. But it did not determine how it would do so.

On Tuesday, it established that eligible child care workers will get sent checks directly to speed up the money's disbursement. A program will later be established to partly subsidize the workers' salaries.

Child care workers who work with toddlers and babies can receive checks of about $10,000 or $14,000, depending on whether they work as assistants or lead classrooms.

What they're saying: "Child care is the backbone of our economy," Janeese Lewis George, a D.C. council member, tweeted Tuesday in response to news of the measure passing.