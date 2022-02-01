Sign up for our daily briefing

date 2022-02-01

D.C. will send $10,000 checks to child care workers

Ivana Saric

A daycare center employee pushes a KinderVan filled with preschool children on an outing along the National Mall in Washington, D.C. in 2018. Photo: Robert Alexander/Getty Images

Child care workers in Washington, D.C. will receive checks for at least $10,000, after the city's council approved a measure to redirect tax revenues from the city's wealthiest residents to the child care workers, the Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: The move is expected to raise child care workers' annual incomes by an average of 25%, according to a task force established by the council.

Flashback: The council originally raised taxes on the city's wealthiest residents last summer, aiming to use $53 million from the first year of that increase to somehow raise the salaries of child care workers, per the Post. But it did not determine how it would do so.

  • On Tuesday, it established that eligible child care workers will get sent checks directly to speed up the money's disbursement. A program will later be established to partly subsidize the workers' salaries.
  • Child care workers who work with toddlers and babies can receive checks of about $10,000 or $14,000, depending on whether they work as assistants or lead classrooms.

What they're saying: "Child care is the backbone of our economy," Janeese Lewis George, a D.C. council member, tweeted Tuesday in response to news of the measure passing.

  • "The predominantly Black and Brown women who do this work have been underpaid for decades despite being asked to educate our children during their most foundational years," she added.

Go deeper

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
Updated 26 mins ago - Sports

NFL sued for racial discrimination by former Dolphins coach Brian Flores

Brian Flores. Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images.

Brian Flores, who was fired last month as head coach of the Miami Dolphins, has sued the National Football League and each of its franchises for racial discrimination.

Why it matters: The NFL for decades has been criticized for its paucity of Black coaches, and now Flores plans to hold the league's feet to the legal fire.

Go deeper (2 min. read)
Oriana Gonzalez
Updated 1 hour ago - Health

Pfizer asks FDA to authorize COVID vaccine for kids under 5

A nurse gives a little girl a shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine while her brother covers his eyes at a vaccination site in Florida. Photo: Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Pfizer and BioNTech on Tuesday asked the Food and Drugs Administration to authorize its COVID-19 vaccine for children 6 months to 5 years old.

The big picture: Hospitalizations of younger children have reached their highest levels since the beginning of the pandemic.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)
Erin Doherty
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Over a dozen HBCUs get bomb threats on first day of Black History Month

Howard University in Washington, DC, on February 1, 2022. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

More than a dozen historically Black colleges and universities on Tuesday closed campus or cancelled classes due to bomb threats on the first day of Black History Month.

The big picture: It was the second day this week and third in the last month that several HBCUs received such threats. By Tuesday afternoon, the majority of the schools had been cleared and no bombs had been found.

Go deeper (1 min. read)