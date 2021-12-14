D.C. attorney general suing Proud Boys, Oath Keepers over Jan. 6

D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine (D) announced Tuesday that he has filed a lawsuit against the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers over the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

Why it matters: Racine said the lawsuit is the first to be filed "by a state of municipal government to hold accountable the proud boys, the oath keepers and more than 30 of their leaders and members for conspiring to terrorize the District of Columbia and for unlawfully interfering with our country’s peaceful transition of power."

State of play: Racine is seeking to use a law known as the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871 — which he says was enacted after the Civil War to "protect our country against violent conspiracies" — against the groups, which he believes are responsible for the Capitol riot.

What he's saying: "Jan. 6 was, to say the least, a brazen, violent and deadly attack that traumatized this city, this community and our country," Racine said.

"We specifically allege that these vigilantes, insurrectionists and masters of a lawless mob conspired against the District of Columbia, its law enforcement officers and residents by planning, promoting and participating in the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol."

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Read the full lawsuit: