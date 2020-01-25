Axios listened intently from a corner table, accompanied by a delightful Italian red:

First up was Dan Gilbert , a psychologist from Harvard, who said of course you can trust people to tell you whether they're happy — indeed, the most basic human interactions depend on it.

, a psychologist from Harvard, who said of course you can trust people to tell you whether they're happy — indeed, the most basic human interactions depend on it. Next came Robert Shiller , a Yale economist and the evening's skeptic. He said happiness oscillates based on temporary circumstances, and joked he'd be happier upon the arrival of desert (pistachio ice cream with mango sorbet).

, a Yale economist and the evening's skeptic. He said happiness oscillates based on temporary circumstances, and joked he'd be happier upon the arrival of desert (pistachio ice cream with mango sorbet). Anders Fogh Rasmussen , a former Danish prime minister, reflected on why his people are so happy: social mobility, environmental conservation, national culture, good governance.

, a former Danish prime minister, reflected on why his people are so happy: social mobility, environmental conservation, national culture, good governance. Aleksander Kwaśniewski , a former Polish president, warned as "the only one in this room who was a member of the Communist Party" that happiness as ideology can be dangerous.

, a former Polish president, warned as "the only one in this room who was a member of the Communist Party" that happiness as ideology can be dangerous. Jan-Emmanuel De Neve of Oxford noted that several leaders have recently set happiness as their objective —nearly all of them women.

The bottom line: Perhaps it was the wine, but I stepped out into the Alpine air convinced that in Davoses to come, there will be less about GDP and more about happiness.