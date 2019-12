Former NBA commissioner David Stern, 77, received emergency surgery Thursday after suffering from a "sudden brain hemorrhage," the Washington Post reports.

The big picture: Stern led the NBA for 30 years and transformed the league into one of the most profitable sports operations in the world. Since leaving the NBA, Stern has been involved in efforts to use new technology, like virtual reality, to change fans' sports consumption.

