Georgia Sen. Perdue pulls out of final debate to rally with Trump

Sen. David Perdue and challenger Jon Ossoff. Photos: Drew Angerer/Getty Images; Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Georgia's final Senate debate between Sen. David Perdue (R) and Democrat Jon Ossoff was canceled Thursday, after the Republican senator pulled out of Sunday's scheduled event so he could instead rally with President Trump, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Why it matters: The race between Perdue and Ossoff could prove pivotal in determining which party controls the U.S. Senate. Cook Political Report rates the race as a "Toss-up."

What they're saying: "Senator Perdue just cancelled our final debate," Ossoff tweeted Thursday.

  • "At last night's debate, millions saw that Perdue had no answers when I called him out on his record of blatant corruption, widespread disease, and economic devastation. Shame on you, Senator."

The other side: Perdue will instead join Trump for a campaign rally in Rome, his spokesperson John Burke told AJC.

  • “As lovely as another debate listening to Jon Ossoff lie to the people of Georgia sounds, Senator Perdue will not be participating,” Burke added in a statement to local media.
  • The rally has yet to be formally announced by the president's campaign.

Jacob Knutson
49 mins ago - Health

U.S. tops 88,000 COVID-19 cases, setting new single-day record

Expand chart
Data: COVID Tracking Project; Chart: Axios Visuals

The United States reported 88,452 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, setting a single-day record, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project.

The big picture: The country confirmed 1,049 additional deaths due to the virus, and there are over 46,000 people currently being hospitalized, suggesting the U.S. is experiencing a third wave heading into the winter months.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: Large coronavirus outbreaks leading to high death rates — Coronavirus cases are at an all-time high ahead of Election Day.
  2. Politics: Top HHS spokesperson pitched coronavirus ad campaign as "helping the president" — Space Force's No. 2 general tests positive for coronavirus.
  3. World: Taiwan reaches a record 200 days with no local coronavirus cases.
  4. Sports: MLB to investigate Dodgers player who joined celebration after positive COVID test.
  5. 🎧Podcast: The vaccine race turns toward nationalism.
Eileen Drage O'Reilly
2 hours ago - Science

The norms around science and politics are cracking

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Crafting successful public health measures depends on the ability of top scientists to gather data and report their findings unrestricted to policymakers.

State of play: But concern has spiked among health experts and physicians over what they see as an assault on key science protections, particularly during a raging pandemic. And a move last week by President Trump, via an executive order, is triggering even more worries.

