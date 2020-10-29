Georgia Sen. Perdue pulls out of final debate to rally with Trump

Georgia's final Senate debate between Sen. David Perdue (R) and Democrat Jon Ossoff was canceled Thursday, after the Republican senator pulled out of Sunday's scheduled event so he could instead rally with President Trump, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Why it matters: The race between Perdue and Ossoff could prove pivotal in determining which party controls the U.S. Senate. Cook Political Report rates the race as a "Toss-up."

What they're saying: "Senator Perdue just cancelled our final debate," Ossoff tweeted Thursday.

"At last night's debate, millions saw that Perdue had no answers when I called him out on his record of blatant corruption, widespread disease, and economic devastation. Shame on you, Senator."

The other side: Perdue will instead join Trump for a campaign rally in Rome, his spokesperson John Burke told AJC.