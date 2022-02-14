Parkland survivor David Hogg: "Biden needs to do something" on gun control

Sign up for our daily briefing
Gun violence activists David Hogg, Patricia Oliver, and Igor Volsky on CNN this morning
David Hogg, a survivor of the Parkland school shooting, told CNN on Monday that President Biden "needs to do something" in the effort to prevent gun violence.
Driving the news: Monday marked the 4th anniversary of the Parkland shooting, where a gunman killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school, including 14 students. Marking the anniversary, Biden tweeted that "Congress must act" but Hogg insisted there is more the president can do on his own.
What he's saying: " President Biden needs to do something, because there are certain things that he leaving on the table that he can do right now like creating a national office of gun violence prevention, and a national director of gun violence prevention and creating a comprehensive plan to dramatically reduce gun deaths before the State of the Union that he can do right now, regardless of the filibuster and regardless of what's going on in the Senate," Hogg said.
- After showing a clip of President Biden making promises about reducing gun violence, Hogg responded saying he was disappointed and that Biden needs to act soon "before the next Parkland happens."
The big picture: While Biden has announced executive orders meant to prevent gun violence, federal gun control proposals stalled out in Congress.