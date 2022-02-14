Sign up for our daily briefing

Parkland survivor David Hogg: "Biden needs to do something" on gun control

Noah Garfinkel

Gun violence activists David Hogg, Patricia Oliver, and Igor Volsky on CNN this morning

David Hogg, a survivor of the Parkland school shooting, told CNN on Monday that President Biden "needs to do something" in the effort to prevent gun violence.

Driving the news: Monday marked the 4th anniversary of the Parkland shooting, where a gunman killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school, including 14 students. Marking the anniversary, Biden tweeted that "Congress must act" but Hogg insisted there is more the president can do on his own.

What he's saying: " President Biden needs to do something, because there are certain things that he leaving on the table that he can do right now like creating a national office of gun violence prevention, and a national director of gun violence prevention and creating a comprehensive plan to dramatically reduce gun deaths before the State of the Union that he can do right now, regardless of the filibuster and regardless of what's going on in the Senate," Hogg said.

  • After showing a clip of President Biden making promises about reducing gun violence, Hogg responded saying he was disappointed and that Biden needs to act soon "before the next Parkland happens."

The big picture: While Biden has announced executive orders meant to prevent gun violence, federal gun control proposals stalled out in Congress.

Go deeper

Ryan LawlerHope King
14 mins ago - Economy & Business

SEC ratchets up crypto crackdown

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Crypto startup BlockFi agreed to pay $100 million to settle allegations from the SEC and state regulators that it illegally offered a product violating securities law.

Why it matters: This is the largest-ever penalty against a cryptocurrency firm and the first in which a crypto company was charged with violating the registration provisions of the Investment Company Act of 1940.

Go deeper (1 min. read)
Barak Ravid
23 mins ago - World

New U.S. intelligence on Ukraine led Israel to evacuate its citizens

Passengers arrive in Tel Aviv from Kyiv. Photo: Jack Guez/AFP via Getty

Israel's decision to call for its nationals to leave Ukraine immediately was based on an updated intelligence report shared by the U.S. on Friday evening, five Israeli officials with direct knowledge of the issue tell Axios.

Why it matters: Israel has strong relationships with both Russia and Ukraine and for weeks avoided taking any significant steps that could upset either partner. Israeli officials say they didn’t want to automatically follow everything the U.S. did or said, but the latest intelligence changed the equation.

Go deeper (2 min. read)
Jacob Knutson
2 hours ago - World

Hong Kong "overwhelmed" by COVID surge

People in line at a coronavirus testing site in Hong Kong on Feb. 12. Photo: Louise Delmotte/AFP via Getty Images

Daily coronavirus cases in Hong Kong have increased by about 20 times over the past two weeks, overwhelming the city's hospitals and forcing its government to change its response strategy, Reuters reports.

Why it matters: Hong Kong's government said Sunday that it would roll back its policy of hospitalizing all people who test positive for the virus and would instead prioritize hospital beds for children, older people and other individuals with serious infections, according to the New York Times.

Go deeper (1 min. read)