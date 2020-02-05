Stories

White House names Interior Sec. David Bernhardt designated survivor

In this image, David Bernhardt stands in front of President Trump
Trump and Bernhardt in the White House on Jan. 9. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Department of Interior Secretary David Bernhardt was named the designated survivor for this year's State of the Union address, according to the White House pool report.

What it means: Bernhardt is at a secure, undisclosed location throughout the evening and is the administration official in the line of succession who would assume the presidency in the unlikely case of disaster taking out the leaders assembled for President Trump's address.

