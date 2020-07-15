1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Dave Morin's next act

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Early Facebook employee Dave Morin is back with a new venture capital fund called Offline Ventures, 15 months after leaving Slow Ventures.

Driving the news: Morin's new effort is called Offline Ventures, and is raising money via a "rolling fund" structure recently introduced by AngelList. Expect it to invest in both health and IT startups.

Rolling fund structure? This is kind of the digital evolution of evergreen funds, whereby limited partners commit via quarterly subscriptions (although some may still want to commit on an annual basis, and then just prorate the checks).

  • Offline's minimum quarterly commitment is $25k, with a source saying the first-year target is $50 million.
  • Morin has some history with AngelList, having used it to raise SPVs for Slow Ventures that invested in Blue Bottle Coffee, PostMates and Slack.
  • AngelList co-founder Naval Ravikant is said to have also used the "rolling fund" structure to raise a new fund of his own.

Team: Morin's partners include wife Brit (who is stepping back her time commitment at Brit+Co, after quietly buying out her investors last year), James Higa (longtime Apple employee who served as a top aide to Steve Jobs), and Nate Bosshard (co-founder of Tonal, ex-Khosla Ventures).

  • Morin, who founded photo-sharing app Path after leaving Facebook, declined to comment, citing unclear SEC marketing rules around "rolling" fundraises. But it's our understanding that he left Slow, in part, because of his growing interest in mental and other health care, which wasn't a major part of that firm's mandate.

Updated 28 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 13,357,992 — Total deaths: 579,546 — Total recoveries — 7,441,446Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 3,432,307 — Total deaths: 136,493 — Total recoveries: 1,049,098 — Total tested: 41,764,557Map.
  3. Public health: Florida's outbreak is getting worse — Testing is again overwhelmed by massive U.S. caseload.
  4. Business: UnitedHealth posts most profitable quarter in its history — Walmart will require all customers to wear masks.
  5. Politics: White House says it didn't clear Navarro op-ed that attacked Fauci.
Ursula Perano
54 mins ago - Economy & Business

Walmart will require all customers to wear masks

Walmart will require all customers to wear face masks beginning next week in all of its 9,000 company-owned stores, in addition to its Sam's Club locations, the company announced Wednesday.

Why it matters: Walmart is the largest retailer in the U.S. and the latest in a string of national chains — including Costco and Starbucks — to mandate masks for customers.

Ursula Perano
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

White House says it didn't clear Navarro op-ed that attacked Fauci

The White House said Wednesday that a USA Today op-ed by economic adviser Peter Navarro attacking Anthony Fauci "didn’t go through normal White House clearance processes."

Why it matters: In a normal administration, Navarro's actions would almost certainly result in his dismissal — but the White House did not immediately indicate any disciplinary action against him. It also further obscures the administration's support of Fauci, days after it put out a statement listing the times he was "wrong on things" in the coronavirus pandemic's early days.

