Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Activists focus on systemic change after verdict in Daunte Wright death

Axios

Outside the courthouse in Minneapolis Thursday, a demonstrator wears a bracelet with a picture of Daunte Wright. Photo: Christian Monterrosa/AP

Eight months after throngs of people filled a downtown Minneapolis plaza ahead of the Derek Chauvin verdict, a noticeably smaller group gathered to hear the fate of former police officer Kim Potter, who yesterday was found guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright's death.

The bottom line: Many across the trial-weary Twin Cities had checked out for Christmas.

Three days of deliberation, coupled with a late Tuesday question that signaled a lack of consensus, raised expectations for a hung jury.

  • When the verdict came, it surprised people on both sides of the debate. A group huddled outside the courthouse broke into jubilant cheers and chants of "Guilty! Guilty!"

Wright's mother, Katie, said into a megaphone: "Today we have gotten accountability. And that is what we've been asking for since the beginning."

What's next: Politicians and activists pushing for police reform after Wright's death celebrated the verdict, but said the focus should remain on systemic change.

  • Mike Elliott — mayor of Brooklyn Center, the suburb where Daunte Wright was killed — said: "We must all fully commit ourselves to creating a city where everyone can thrive, safe from police violence."

Go deeper: What the judge will weigh in sentencing Potter (AP)

Nick HalterTorey Van Oot
22 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Ex-officer Kim Potter found guilty of manslaughter in killing of Daunte Wright

Posters are displayed outside the Hennepin County Government Center on Nov. 30, 2021, in Minneapolis. Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter on Thursday was found guilty of first- and second-degree manslaughter in the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop last April.

The big picture: The shooting, which came during the Derek Chauvin murder trial, sparked days of protests in the Minneapolis suburb.

Ben Montgomery
20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Daunte Wright's family "relieved" by guilty verdict

Family and friends of Daunte Wright react after the verdict was read in the trial of Kim Potter. Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Civil rights attorneys who represent the family of Daunte Wright said the family felt "relieved that the justice system has provided some measure of accountability" for Wright's "senseless death" in a police shooting.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 5 mins ago - Economy & Business

Airlines cancel thousands of holiday flights due to Omicron surge

Photo: Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

Surging cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant have hundreds of last-minute cancellations of Christmas Eve flights across the U.S.

Why it matters: Thousands of customers are believed to be affected by the latest pandemic-driven travel disruption, with United Airlines confirming to Axios that about 120 flights planned for Friday had been canceled across the network.

