Census, a startup that helps companies pull information out of data warehouses, has raised $60 million in new funding led by Tiger Global at a $630 million post-money valuation, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: Census helps solve a very real problem, as evidenced by investors paying that price for a company that's generating just over $2 million of annual recurring revenue.

The round is said to have been highly competitive.

Other participants include Andreessen Horowitz and Sequoia Capital, both of which participated in a $12 million Series A round early last year, and Insight Partners.

What it does: Companies send much of their information to centralized data warehouses, but often it's a one-way flow. Census is a software-as-a-service that helps various teams, such as sales or marketing, reverse that flow so that data syncs with their various applications (Salesforce, etc.).