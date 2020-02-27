1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Daniel Goldman to depart House Intelligence Committee

Fadel Allassan

Goldman and House Intel Chairman Adam Schiff. Photo: Shawn Thew/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Daniel Goldman, the former federal prosecutor who questioned witnesses during the impeachment inquiry as counsel to Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee, is stepping down, CNN reports.

Why it matters: The departure reflects the de-escalation of House Democrats' investigations into President Trump in the aftermath of his impeachment acquittal. Democratic leaders have left open the question of whether they will continue their Ukraine probe, including by subpoenaing former national security adviser John Bolton.

  • Goldman is the third top Democratic lawyer to leave since the end of the impeachment hearings — Barry Berke and Norm Eisen left the House Judiciary Committee earlier this year.

What he's saying: "I'm indebted to my colleagues for working tirelessly in pursuit of that objective. While I am eager to return to New York to spend some much-needed time with my family, I know that the committee's work will continue apace under Chairman Schiff's leadership," Goldman told CNN.

