He replaces Democrat Andy Beshear, who defeated the state's incumbent Republican governor, Matt Bevin.

What he's saying: In his acceptance speech, Cameron said he plans to "get back to the bread-and-butter basics of being the chief law enforcement officer in defending and enforcing the laws," according to the Times.

The big picture: Cameron will become the seventh African American state attorney general (including D.C.) in the nation. He joins:

Curtis Hill (R-Ind.)

Letitia James (D-N.Y.)

Kwame Raoul (D-Ill.)

Aaron Ford (D-Nev.)

Keith Ellison (D-Minn.)

Karl Racine (D-D.C.)

