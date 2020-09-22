Czech billionaire saves piano company threatened by Chinese retaliation

Back in February, I wrote about how the classic Czech piano company Klaviry Petrof, founded in 1864, could face losses after China threatened retaliation on Czech companies after a Czech politician planned to visit Taiwan, which the Chinese government views as part of its territory.

After a second Czech official visited Taiwan in August, China made good on that threat — a Chinese company suspended a $23.8 million order of the Czech-made pianos.

But Karel Komárek, a Czech entrepreneur and billionaire, stepped in and bought the 11 pianos originally intended for China.

What he's saying: "My wife and I agreed that our foundation would immediately dedicate them to Czech schools. We would like the 11 instruments to become a symbol of Czech pride and cohesion," said Komárek.