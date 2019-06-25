Report: China-linked group hacked 10 international cell phone providers

A Chinese espionage group appears to have hacked 10 international cell phone providers to track calling data on 20 dissidents, military officials, spies and law enforcement agents, according to a report from the cybersecurity firm Cybereason reported on in the Wall Street Journal.

Why it matters: Though we don't have any details on who the victims are or exactly why they were targeted, China could potentially use tracked phone records to tell if a highly placed individual was another country's intelligence asset or follow the movements of a activist.