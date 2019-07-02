Cyber Command warns of new attacks and malware potentially linked to Iran

United States Cyber Command issued a warning Tuesday about hackers using a security flaw in Microsoft's Outlook email program, while also uploading new malware to an archive used by cybersecurity researchers that one expert believes is connected to an infamous Iranian attack.

The big picture: The malware appears to be connected to Shamoon 2, a disk-wiping attack used against Saudi entities in 2016, said Brandon Levene, head of applied intelligence at Chronical. Shamoon 2 is widely believed to be the work of Iran.