CVS Health to close around 900 stores over next 3 years

A CVS Pharmacy in San Francisco. Photo: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

CVS Health said Thursday it will close roughly 900 stores over the next three years to reduce store density in certain locations around the United States.

Why it matters: It's a major revision of the company's retail model that comes in response to changes in population and consumer buying patterns. CVS Health said it currently has more than 9,900 pharmacy locations around the U.S.

What they're saying: The company said the closures were part of "its strategy of making health care more affordable, accessible and convenient for consumers."

  • "Our retail stores are fundamental to our strategy and who we are as a company," said CVS Health CEO Karen Lynch said in a statement.
  • "We remain focused on the competitive advantage provided by our presence in thousands of communities across the country, which complements our rapidly expanding digital presence."
  • The closures are set to begin in the spring of 2022.

The big picture: CVS Health also announced three new, standardized store formats, including its traditional pharmacy stores

  • One model will focus on offering primary care services, while another will be health hub locations "for everyday health and wellness needs."

Go deeper: The new generic insulin isn't as cheap as you thought

Yacob Reyes
Nov 18, 2021 - Health

Health care is a hemisphere-wide concern for Latinos

Data: Ipsos, Global Health Service Monitor 2021; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios

Health care performance is significantly worse for U.S. Latinos when compared with non-Hispanic white people, while some Latin Americans are also concerned about equitable access to health care in their countries.

Why it matters: A report compiled by the Commonwealth Fund underlines profound racial and ethnic health care disparities across the United States.

Hope King
24 hours ago - Economy & Business

Retailers take another page from Amazon's playbook

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Amazon's competitors are multiplying. Traditional retailers are trying to replicate the e-commerce giant's playbook.

Driving the news: Macy’s is set to launch a third-party sellers marketplace next year, the company said today, becoming the latest legacy retailer to enter an arena dominated by Amazon.

Axios
Nov 18, 2021 - Podcasts

Retail’s surprising upswing

For three months straight, retail sales have been on the rise — despite inflation being up as well. Meanwhile, supply chain issues and consumer demand are leaving some stores with bare shelves. 

To understand how all these trends can coexist and what they say about the state of retail, Axios Re:Cap host Erica Pandey is joined by retail industry analyst Neil Saunders.