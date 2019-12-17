Federal prosecutors are suing CVS Health and one of its subsidiaries, alleging the companies dispensed drugs to seniors and disabled people in long-term care facilities even though the prescriptions had expired or "were otherwise invalid" — and then fraudulently billed federal health care programs for the tab.

The bottom line: A CVS spokesperson said the lawsuit was meritless, and the company intends to "vigorously defend the matter in court." But this is not the first time CVS has been enmeshed in federal allegations over shady prescription billing practices.