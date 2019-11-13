The current bull market is actually below average

Note: Duration is in months; Reproduced from LPL Financial; Table: Axios Visuals

The S&P 500's bull run over the past 128 months has been impressive, but it is also not well understood, analysts at LPL Financial note.

The intrigue: While the stock market's gains have continued longer than the previous record bull market that Americans witnessed through the 1990s, it has produced far fewer returns for stock investors.